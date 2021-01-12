Withum pledges to 'Stay Connected' in annual meeting

Top 100 Firm WithumSmith + Brown vowed to "Stay Connected" in the year ahead during its annual State of the Firm virtual event Monday.

The annual State of the Firm event recaps the previous year, focuses on the future, presents new firm initiatives, highlights the winners of the annual Withum Strength Awards, and debuts a yearly "culture video," wherein "Stay Connected" was deemed this year's message. The event was streamed live from the New Jersey Society of CPAs' studio in their Roseland office.

“Our culture is important to us,” said Rhonda Maraziti, Withum's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "This event is a huge part of reigniting our team members with purpose and passion for what they do. Keeping everyone feeling as connected as possible during these times is essential.”

Furthermore, every Withum staff member received a branded celebration package at their homes to mark the occasion.

“It was a coordinated effort by our entire marketing team to pull off a virtual event that felt just as cohesive as past live events, but in a new way,” added Maraziti. “We are grateful to support team at NJSCPA, Marc Rein and Rachael Bell, as well as Executive Director Ralph Thomas, for allowing access to their top-notch facilities.”

"We were built for this, but we certainly didn’t expect this," said Bill Hagaman, Withum’s CEO and managing partner, per a statement. "Our team transitioned to remote work environments seamlessly because we had the right technology and IT support in place. However, we continually remind ourselves to never lose sight of what is most important: our people, who are our most valuable resource. This video truly reflects the Withum Way spirit that continues to thrive."

Withum's "Stay Connected" video, shown during the State of the Firm event, is available on YouTube here. It shows members of the firm throwing and catching a small rubber ball with each other, passing it from home to home as they work remotely with their families and pets by their side.

