Xero appoints Faye Pang country manager of Canada

Xero, provider of cloud accounting software, has named Faye Pang its new Canada country manager.

Pang will manage the planning and execution of Xero’s go-to-market strategy in Canada, help increase its market share, and advance Xero’s position as a leading cloud accounting software provider.

Pang joins Xero with nearly 15 years of experience building businesses from the ground up, most recently at Uber where she launched Uber Freight into the Canadian market. Pang was also an original member of the team that launched Uber Eats in Toronto and oversaw its growth in Canada, managing teams across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.



Prior to Uber, Pang spent the majority of her career working in consumer goods, marketing and operationalizing brands.

“As the daughter of immigrant entrepreneurs, I remember watching my mom do the bookkeeping and my dad hand delivering three-part carbon invoices to their customers,” said Pang in a statement. “A platform like Xero would have been an absolute game-changer for them, and I’m thrilled to help advance our mission to be the most trusted and insightful platform for small businesses in Canada.”

“Faye’s wealth of professional experience, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, will be instrumental in leading the Canadian team through our next chapter of growth,” said Tony Ward, president of Americas at Xero, also in a statement. “We are confident that her passion for helping small businesses will translate into continued momentum and success in Canada.”

Pang is based in Toronto and will report to Ward.

