In the blogs: Danger! Danger!

Payroll rigmaroles; bloggers’ taxes; the most out of seasonal staff; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Danger! Danger!



TaxProf Blog (http://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/): Robots and other AI-based technologies are increasingly outperforming humans in jobs previously thought safe from automation. This has led to growing concerns about the future of jobs, wages, economic equality and government revenues. Hence multiple calls worldwide to tax the robots. (“Alexa, how exactly did you rack up T&E expenses?...”)

(https://myboyum.com/blog/): How to remind them that filing early might actually help head off ID theft. Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): The end of November brought three designated orders where (spoiler warnings) the petitioners did not prevail. In two collection due process cases, the petitioners were non-compliant. The last involves a bench opinion concerning the premium tax credit and income limitations to qualify.

State your business



Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): In FY2020, Georgia will spend nearly $500 million in film and television tax credits in return for the promise of new jobs and economic growth (notice the Georgia peach in the closing credits of feature films?). That’s one small example of how states use tax expenditures, or forgone tax revenues, to supposedly benefit specific activities or taxpayers. A recent study looks at how tax expenditures work for California, Massachusetts, Minnesota and the District of Columbia.

New to us

