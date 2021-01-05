In the blogs: Fair exchanges

Costs of moving; fee on estate tax closings; top Twitter accounts to follow; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Fair exchanges



Federal Tax Crimes (http://federaltaxcrimes.blogspot.com/): A look at FBAR filing requirements for virtual currencies.

(https://blog.natptax.com/): This week’s “You Make the Call” looks at John, who is single, healthy and 57. He planned an early retirement for January 2020. After talking to his employer and the company’s 401(k) plan administrator about his retirement, distributions were set up to begin in February 2020. When the stay-at-home order was announced in March, the company he retired from closed its doors for good. Will John be able to apply the COVID-19 emergency distribution relief to the distribution received in February? Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): Moving a business to a new state is a complex decision. Do your clients know this? What to tell them.

In with the new



Current Federal Tax Developments (https://www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com): The IRS has proposed regulations to begin charging a user fee of $67 for an estate tax closing letter.

