Tax tools IRS
In the blogs: Future shocks

By Jeff Stimpson November 17, 2020, 2:47 p.m. EST 2 Min Read
Biden and Trump tariffs; e-commerce and the holiday season; afterlife; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Future shocks

Even now, a season

  • Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): What to tell your e-commerce clients about the looming — and potentially record — holiday season.
  • Taxing Subjects (https://www.drakesoftware.com/blog): After Dec. 12, business tax transcripts will soon be a little less informative. For good reason?
  • Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): More on the partnership/S corp stuff on the 100-percent deductible unlimited to the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions.
  • AICPA (https://blog.aicpa.org/): It’s difficult to overstate COVID-19’s impact on the healthcare industry. Changes vary among individual entities and audit risks vary widely.
  • Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Becoming a preparer is one thing. Getting people to trust you to prepare your taxes is another. How to move on from there.
  • Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): If you’re a Tax Court practitioner who gave the Court your current email address, you may have received an email on Nov. 14 “directly alerting you to the upcoming shift to DAWSON.” And we don’t mean the guy who played Newkirk.

Bad situations

Jeff Stimpson
Freelance writer
