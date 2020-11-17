Voices
In the blogs: Future shocks
November 17, 2020, 2:47 p.m. EST 2 Min Read
Biden and Trump tariffs; e-commerce and the holiday season; afterlife; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.
Future shocks
- TaxProf Blog (http://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/): A glimpse of the American future?
- Avalara (https://www.avalara.com/us/en/blog.html): Kentucky has taken another step on its long, slow march toward direct-to-consumer alcohol shipments.
- Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/blog): How Biden could provide business and household relief by eliminating Trump tariffs.
- Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): In addition to that other election your clients might have followed recently, Americans voted on a whole bunch of state tax measures. While some ballots still are being counted, results were mixed.
- Tax Pro Center (https://proconnect.intuit.com/taxprocenter/): In the midst of 2020, what to tell them about Form 1099-NEC.
- Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): What to tell them about Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
- Taxbuzz (https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog): Haven’t You Wanted To Know Dept.: What’s going to happen to taxes now?
Even now, a season
- Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): What to tell your e-commerce clients about the looming — and potentially record — holiday season.
- Taxing Subjects (https://www.drakesoftware.com/blog): After Dec. 12, business tax transcripts will soon be a little less informative. For good reason?
- Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): More on the partnership/S corp stuff on the 100-percent deductible unlimited to the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions.
- AICPA (https://blog.aicpa.org/): It’s difficult to overstate COVID-19’s impact on the healthcare industry. Changes vary among individual entities and audit risks vary widely.
- Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Becoming a preparer is one thing. Getting people to trust you to prepare your taxes is another. How to move on from there.
- Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): If you’re a Tax Court practitioner who gave the Court your current email address, you may have received an email on Nov. 14 “directly alerting you to the upcoming shift to DAWSON.” And we don’t mean the guy who played Newkirk.
Bad situations
- Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (https://ritakeller.com/blog/): Ah, those tricky soft skills.
- Current Federal Tax Developments (https://www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com): A taxpayer attempted to argue that an LLC into which he had a major bank distribute funds from his SEP was part of a “conduit agency arrangement” via which he had the funds invested in loans on behalf of the IRA. Didn’t work out.
- Don’t Mess With Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): No surprise that bad people take advantage of bad situations. Add to the mix COVID-19 and its associated scams and you have a true headline.
- Rubin on Tax (http://rubinontax.floridatax.com/): How FBAR penalties survive even, well, death.