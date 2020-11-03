Voices
In the blogs: Getting dark early
November 03, 2020, 4:47 p.m. EST 2 Min Read
-
Show more sharing options
Share Show more sharing options
Register now
PPP questions; differentiating data; partner preparation; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.
Getting dark early
- Mauled Again (http://mauledagain.blogspot.com/): Ah, that timeless election-year refrain: “Tax Lies and Misleading Tax Claims.”
- Don’t Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): COVID again clobbers the Tax Court.
- Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): Working from home has created a host of state and local tax issues that businesses cannot ignore, and one state’s local tax jurisdictions create extra complexity.
- Taxbuzz (https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog): A look at losing a job but not the taxes.
- Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): In this blackest of years, Black Friday will still come. What to think about regarding sales taxes beforehand.
- Bloomberg Tax (https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): Legislation designed to enhance retirement savings could move quickly through Congress with — and this is rare — lawmakers in both chambers backing the bipartisan proposal.
More than noise
- Summing It Up (http://blog.freedmaxick.com/summing-it-up): The Small Business Administration has a new questionnaire on the Paycheck Protection Program. Maybe. Here’s who it applies to. Maybe.
- Current Federal Tax Developments (https://www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com): The IRS has released guidance for preparing W-2s for employers who deferred employee old age, survivors and disability taxes pursuant to the president’s August memorandum.
- Sikich (https://www.sikich.com/insights/): We rely heavily on data when making strategic decisions. But some data can be little more than noise. This first article in a series distinguishes three performance indicators that can provide valuable insight into an association’s operations.
- Strategic Advisor (https://strategicadvisor.liveplan.com/): What a financial forecast really means.
Oh, yeah
- Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): How many of your current partners received any real training for the role? None? One or two? Don’t you wish all your partners had some basic training on how to be a productive, successful partner?
- Tax Pro Center (http://taxprocenter.proconnect.intuit.com/): How do you build a concrete, go-forward business plan for your firm?
- Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Starting a tax business requires commitment, dedication and self-directed hard work. How professional tax and accounting associations can help.
- Turbotax (https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com): A calculator on how bonuses are taxed.
- Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): Management overrides of internal controls can make your company more vulnerable to fraud, even when managers have innocent intentions.
Bars and buildings
- Rubin on Tax (http://rubinontax.floridatax.com/): A co-maker of a promissory note is not always liable to the co-signer.
- National Association of Tax Professionals (https://blog.natptax.com/): This week’s “You Make the Call” looks at whether a C corp considering making a political contribution is also looking at a deduction.
- Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): Two recent announcements from the Tax Court bear mention related to getting into the Tax Court bar and getting into the Tax Court building.
- Federal Tax Crimes (http://federaltaxcrimes.blogspot.com/): In Jones v. United States, Jones’ request for a certificate of appealability was denied. Why?