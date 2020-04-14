In the blogs: Time enough at last

IRS slowdown; relief checks and debt collectors; oil and gas reporting; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Time enough at last



TurboTax (https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com): What to remind them about extensions, and how this automatic one is also an extension to pay.

Out on a stim



Don’t Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): The turnaround is impressive. The CARES Act that created the (so far) one-time payments to help people weather the difficulties caused by the pandemic and lock downs to control its spread became law just two weeks ago. When Washington made similar payments at the start of the Great Recession in 2008, it took about 2-½ months for the check deliveries to start.

(https://www.canopytax.com/blog): The CARES Act allows for a five-year carryback of net operating losses arising in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It also allows net operating losses to offset 100 percent of income (expanded from 80-percent income offset). This means clients can carry losses back for five years potentially resulting in refunds. Tax Girl (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): A look at the stimulus tool “Get My Payment,” expected to be available by this Friday. What to remind clients about entering account information.

The road back?



Tax Policy Center (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Who should pay for the economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis? Almost all — fiscal hawks and doves alike — agree this isn’t the time to think about who should pay for the recovery. The conclusion may be correct as a political matter but not as an economic one.

Drill downs

