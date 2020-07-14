© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Accountants and the 'next normal'

By Daniel Hood
July 14, 2020 05:46 PM
MACPA CEO Tom Hood shares insights on how firms can safely bring staff back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- and how the profession is going to be changed forever after the coronavirus.

