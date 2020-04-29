Discussing fees in the midst of a crisis By Danielle Lee April 29, 2020 04:19 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play What you're charging clients is a delicate subject even in the best of times, and the current crisis makes it even more uncomfortable. Sarah Dobek of Inovautus Consulting offers advice on how to handle this complicated topic. Danielle Lee