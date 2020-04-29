© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Discussing fees in the midst of a crisis

By Danielle Lee
April 29, 2020 04:19 PM
What you're charging clients is a delicate subject even in the best of times, and the current crisis makes it even more uncomfortable. Sarah Dobek of Inovautus Consulting offers advice on how to handle this complicated topic.

Danielle Lee
CoronavirusClient strategiesClient retention