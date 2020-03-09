© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Tax season so far

By Daniel Hood
March 09, 2020 11:36 AM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

Neil Fishman of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners dissects the current state of the filing season, what to expect in the run-up to April 15 -- and what's coming after that.

Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

Tax seasonTax preparersTax preparationIRSTax reform