© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The building blocks of firm success

By Daniel Hood
February 17, 2020 12:55 PM
Share
See all podcasts, and subscribe:
RSS iTunes Google Play

Winding River Consulting's Gary Shamis, himself the founder of a Top 100 Firm, shares the most important factors in creating a successful organization.


Daniel Hood
Share

Tags

Growth strategiesPractice managementRecruitingEmployee retention