4 keys to hiring accountants in 2020’s challenging labor market

Hiring qualified finance and accounting professionals in 2020 will continue to pose a serious challenge. That’s more of a statement than a prediction, given the trends in the sector for as long as most of us can remember. Consider this: Forbes published the article “Why Accounting and Finance Pros Are So Difficult to Hire” in 2013.

While the hiring crunch may be constant — the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics quarterly report lists unemployment for accountants and auditors at 2 percent — employees’ priorities have evolved. If you plan to attract and retain the best talent, you’ve got to know what matters to them.

What strategies will companies need to consider in this highly competitive hiring market? I offer these recommendations:

