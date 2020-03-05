5 pro-tips for surviving tax season

Surviving tax season is no easy task. The sprinting pace of work, sudden emergencies and the combination of precision work under tight deadlines make it a particularly taxing time of year for even the best accountants. At Kruze Consulting, my team and I have put together the following list to help our fellow accountants survive and even grow during these difficult times of year.

Even though tax season can be an extremely difficult time, if you follow the steps below it might be just a little easier. I’m 10 tax seasons deep and have found these tips to be very important in helping me and my team perform our best during these sprints. So remember to give yourself a break, do yourself some favors, ask for help, protect your time, and take each day one step at a time.