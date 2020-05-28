5 steps to keep business development alive in the pandemic

As we enter another week of this pandemic, more and more days are starting to feel like Groundhog Day. Some states are reopening in some capacity or another, while others are still under strict safer-at-home orders. This has created an interesting mix of challenges and opportunities among those I’ve talked to in the CPA profession.

About 25 percent of those I talk to have found a way in the last month to reinvent their services and packages to align with clients’ needs during this time and are still closing new business. The other three-quarters are becoming fatigued by Paycheck Protection Program loans and keeping current clients happy when so much is uncertain and unclear.

Regardless of which camp you find yourself in (and maybe it’s a little bit of both throughout your firm), your business development pipeline is in one of two places: Either you’re chugging along closing regular business, or you’ve frozen up as time and attention is turned elsewhere. The turbulent state of the economy and marketplace has left us with the question of what’s next for business development, how do we thaw out frozen pipelines, and how do we endure several more weeks or months of the unknown?

Here are a few actions you can take in your business development activity to reignite the fire now, and set yourself up for the inevitable changes to how you will do business as a long-term result of this pandemic. Even just doing one of these can make a difference in your business development efforts.