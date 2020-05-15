Accountants worry about losing clients amid the pandemic

Client attrition is the issue that's keeping the most accounting firm leaders up at night amid the upheavals of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey — even as a third of those leaders struggle to balance their work with the new personal responsibilities brought on by the new environment.

The research, conducted by Accounting Today's parent company, Arizent, polled 189 accounting firm executives in mid-April as part of a broader survey of 592 executives across an array of sectors including financial services, wealth management, insurance and professional services, to understand how businesses are dealing with the crisis, their sentiments about the future and potential actions under consideration.

Some of the high-level findings of the survey are below.