Avalara introduces new product to assess consumer use tax obligation
Avalara has introduced Avalara Consumer Use to help finance and accounting professionals self-assess their consumer use tax obligations and achieve compliance. Consumer use tax presents audit risk for businesses because it’s often mismanaged or overlooked.
Avalara Consumer Use integrates with Avalara AvaTax to calculate consumer use tax based on the current rules and rates. Businesses can integrate consumer use tax accruals into the filing process in Avalara Returns to automate sales and use tax return preparation.
For additional information on the Avalara Consumer Use product, click here.
Avalara Consumer Use integrates with Avalara AvaTax to calculate consumer use tax based on the current rules and rates. Businesses can integrate consumer use tax accruals into the filing process in Avalara Returns to automate sales and use tax return preparation.
For additional information on the Avalara Consumer Use product, click here.
Inovautus provides webinar toolkit
In the age of remote work, webinars abound. To that end, Inovautus is providing the Webinar Toolkit, a package of resources to help CPA firms put together web events to stay connected with clients, potential clients and colleagues. The $249 package includes a video with step-by-step guidance and five resources for hosting a virtual event. For a limited time, the toolkit is available for $199 with the discount code EARLYBIRD.
GoTransverse expands SaaS billing ecosystem with extended partner program
GoTransverse, which provides enterprise software-as-a-service billing solutions, has expanded its partner program to enlist more enterprise companies to deliver comprehensive billing and financial systems. The strategic partner program will extend to more vertical markets such as financial services, communications, and entertainment to deliver customizable billing solutions.
The Gotransverse cloud billing platform is designed to power high-volume transactions. While the Gotransverse API can adapt to different subscription or pay-as-you-go applications, the partnerships provide tighter integration with third-party solutions.
The partner program is available at three levels: premier, consulting and technology. For more information, visit https://gotransverse.com/platform/integrations.
The Gotransverse cloud billing platform is designed to power high-volume transactions. While the Gotransverse API can adapt to different subscription or pay-as-you-go applications, the partnerships provide tighter integration with third-party solutions.
The partner program is available at three levels: premier, consulting and technology. For more information, visit https://gotransverse.com/platform/integrations.
AvidXchange raises $128M more in funding
AvidXchange continues its capital expansion, raising an additional $128 million in funding. This brings the accounts payable provider’s total capital raised to $388 million. AvidXchange solutions manage the invoice to payment process so businesses can receive invoices and pay bills from any location.