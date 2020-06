GoTransverse expands SaaS billing ecosystem with extended partner program

GoTransverse, which provides enterprise software-as-a-service billing solutions, has expanded its partner program to enlist more enterprise companies to deliver comprehensive billing and financial systems. The strategic partner program will extend to more vertical markets such as financial services, communications, and entertainment to deliver customizable billing solutions.The Gotransverse cloud billing platform is designed to power high-volume transactions. While the Gotransverse API can adapt to different subscription or pay-as-you-go applications, the partnerships provide tighter integration with third-party solutions.The partner program is available at three levels: premier, consulting and technology. For more information, visit https://gotransverse.com/platform/integrations