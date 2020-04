7. Microsoft — not the government — took down a botnet

This past week, Microsoft worked to stop a dangerous malware that has been known to stealthily take over millions of computers all over the globe. This takedown has been in development for the last eight years and was directed at Necurs, a criminal organization that is thought to be based out of Russia. Employees at Microsoft have been tracking Necurs as they infected 9 million computers throughout the world, sending spam and even organizing stock market disruptions and designing ransomware that freezes computers until payment is received. Members of Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit assembled in their Redmond, Washington, headquarters for the operation. (Source: NYTimes This story is just one example of how big tech is proactively going after hackers without waiting for governments to do it for them. It also highlights the opportunities for small tech firms that can provide applications and services to support even large companies like Microsoft. Of course, small businesses need to take it upon ourselves to ensure that our data is protected. But it’s good to know our service providers are investing heavily in meeting this challenge.