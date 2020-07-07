Despite productivity drops, firms commit to remote work in reopening

Two-thirds of accounting firm leaders reported a drop in staff productivity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study, but they're still committed to allowing employees to work from home even after they reopen their offices.

The study, conducted by Accounting Today's parent company, Arizent, surveyed accountants at firms of all sizes across the U.S., as well as leaders from a range of financial services and professional services companies, including banks, credit unions, financial planners, insurance brokers, and mortgage brokers.

Some other major findings of the survey include: