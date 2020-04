ARMANINO

Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, California

Food Bank of Contra Costa, Concord, California

Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Vancouver, Canada

Green Harvest Food Pantry, Plainfield, Illinois

Hunger Free Colorado, Denver, Colorado

Idaho Food Bank, Boise, Idaho

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles, California

North Texas Food Bank, Plano, Texas

Orange County Food Bank, Garden Grove, California

San Francisco Marin County Food Bank, San Francisco, California

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, San Jose, California

Twin Lakes Food Bank, Folsom, California

West Seattle Food Bank, Seattle, Washington

Top 100 Firm Armanino announced that its charitable giving arm, the Armanino Foundation, is granting nearly $20,000 to local food banks to assist with grocery shortages following the coronavirus pandemic.Grants will help food pantries re-supply necessary items for families in need.“We are very moved by the generosity of the Armanino Foundation during this great time of need,” said Diane Stark, manager of foundation partnerships at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, in a statement. “Their support is helping us to open new ‘pop-up’ pantries and get more food to our community.”“In times of crisis, it is more important than ever that everyone lends a helping hand where they can,” said Matt Armanino, the firm's CEO, in a statement. “With the current COVID-19 outbreak upending so many lives, food banks are being challenged to continue their essential welfare services. Thanks to generous contributions from both Armanino staff and partners, the Armanino Foundation has granted $1,500 each to help local food banks stock their shelves in our communities.”The 13 food banks receiving grants include:For more on the Armanino Foundation, head to its site here.