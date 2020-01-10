SCHEFFEL BOYLE

Illinois firm Scheffel Boyle concluded 2019 by completing its annual service project, part of its Scheffel Boyle Shares program, ultimately donating 34 care packages to active-duty servicemen and women around the world.



Staff members annually come together for community service projects as part of the Shares program. This year, the firm set up a Friends Trivia Night to raise funds for its care packages for deployed troops. Held in mid-November, the event raised more than $1,400.



“Our goal is always to give back to our local communities, and most of these deployed soldiers are either from our local area or have connections here,” said principal Scott Weber in a statement. “We were amazed at the response to our trivia night and how many donations we received for the packages. We’ve even heard back from a few of the soldiers, so it’s been exciting to see all the hard work come to fruition.”



The firm mailed its 34 packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Jordan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Packages included personalized “wish list” items, hygiene essentials and notes of appreciation.



“On behalf of our firm, we wanted to thank everyone who participated and donated toward this Shares project,” Weber added. “And, of course, thank you to our soldiers who sacrifice for our freedoms. We appreciate your service.”

