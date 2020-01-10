EY
EY has announced its new corporate responsibility program, EY Ripples, which aims to "positively impact" 1 billion people by 2030.
More than 1 million staff members across EY member firms will participate in the program, working towards three main goals:
“We live in a remarkable time in which we have unimagined tools, knowledge and skills at our disposal, and if we better utilize these, we can address many of the world’s toughest social and environmental challenges," said Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, in a statement. "EY Ripples is a commitment to play a leadership role in the communities EY member firms operate in across 150 countries, using a wealth of talent, know-how and powerful networks to ultimately create long-term value and achieve the EY purpose of building a better working world.”
Approximately 500 EY Ripples projects have already been completed by EY staff members, each adhering to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Projects completed in the past year include bringing clean, affordable energy to off-the-grid families in Sierra Leone; connecting patients in rural Chile to medical care via telemedicine; and providing safe sanitation for low-income communities in Kenya and India.
For more on the Ripples program, head to EY's site here.
More than 1 million staff members across EY member firms will participate in the program, working towards three main goals:
- Working with entrepreneurs around the world to find innovative solutions to global problems;
- Supporting the next generation to find and sustain meaningful work; and
- Accelerating environmental sustainability with business models that protect the environment while advancing economic opportunity.
“We live in a remarkable time in which we have unimagined tools, knowledge and skills at our disposal, and if we better utilize these, we can address many of the world’s toughest social and environmental challenges," said Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, in a statement. "EY Ripples is a commitment to play a leadership role in the communities EY member firms operate in across 150 countries, using a wealth of talent, know-how and powerful networks to ultimately create long-term value and achieve the EY purpose of building a better working world.”
Approximately 500 EY Ripples projects have already been completed by EY staff members, each adhering to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Projects completed in the past year include bringing clean, affordable energy to off-the-grid families in Sierra Leone; connecting patients in rural Chile to medical care via telemedicine; and providing safe sanitation for low-income communities in Kenya and India.
For more on the Ripples program, head to EY's site here.
SCHEFFEL BOYLE
Illinois firm Scheffel Boyle concluded 2019 by completing its annual service project, part of its Scheffel Boyle Shares program, ultimately donating 34 care packages to active-duty servicemen and women around the world.
Staff members annually come together for community service projects as part of the Shares program. This year, the firm set up a Friends Trivia Night to raise funds for its care packages for deployed troops. Held in mid-November, the event raised more than $1,400.
“Our goal is always to give back to our local communities, and most of these deployed soldiers are either from our local area or have connections here,” said principal Scott Weber in a statement. “We were amazed at the response to our trivia night and how many donations we received for the packages. We’ve even heard back from a few of the soldiers, so it’s been exciting to see all the hard work come to fruition.”
The firm mailed its 34 packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Jordan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Packages included personalized “wish list” items, hygiene essentials and notes of appreciation.
“On behalf of our firm, we wanted to thank everyone who participated and donated toward this Shares project,” Weber added. “And, of course, thank you to our soldiers who sacrifice for our freedoms. We appreciate your service.”
Staff members annually come together for community service projects as part of the Shares program. This year, the firm set up a Friends Trivia Night to raise funds for its care packages for deployed troops. Held in mid-November, the event raised more than $1,400.
“Our goal is always to give back to our local communities, and most of these deployed soldiers are either from our local area or have connections here,” said principal Scott Weber in a statement. “We were amazed at the response to our trivia night and how many donations we received for the packages. We’ve even heard back from a few of the soldiers, so it’s been exciting to see all the hard work come to fruition.”
The firm mailed its 34 packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Jordan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Packages included personalized “wish list” items, hygiene essentials and notes of appreciation.
“On behalf of our firm, we wanted to thank everyone who participated and donated toward this Shares project,” Weber added. “And, of course, thank you to our soldiers who sacrifice for our freedoms. We appreciate your service.”