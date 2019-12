BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Central Pennsylvania-based firm Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz’s 2019 Indoor Better Ball Mini-Golf Tournament raised a record $3,674 to benefit the United Way of the Capital Region.



The 18-hole indoor mini-golf tournament was held on Oct. 29, 2019, at the firm's Camp Hill office. Twenty-three teams and more than 90 players participated in the eighth annual event.



“We are honored to have been able to facilitate raising over $3,600 to benefit the United Way, which addresses our community’s most pressing needs and saves lives,” said Ken Wolfe, president and managing partner of BSSF, in a statement. “We are so grateful to the BSSF team members, the players and the sponsors who gave generously and made this record-breaking year possible.”



Organizations participated by making donations to register players or sponsor a certain hole. Players could also purchase mulligans for a $5 donation.



Additional donations were also raised through an auction of several signed sports memorabilia items donated by Terry Davis, president and CEO of Keystone Correctional Services Inc.