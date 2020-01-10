CALIFORNIA

Armanino, San Ramon, announced that the Armanino Foundation provided $50,000 in grants to six nonprofit organizations in celebration of the firm’s 50th anniversary. The winning organizations and their grants were: Discovery Cube Orange County, for $10,000; 13th Street Cat Rescue, for $10,000; Little Tokyo Service Center, for $10,000; Lone Star Wind Orchestra, for $10,000; A Noise Within, for $5,000; and Dallas Children’s Theater, for $5,000.