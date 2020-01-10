CALIFORNIA
CAMEROON
ARC - Auditing & Consulting, Yaoundé and Douala, was appointed a member firm of global network Russell Bedford.
KENTUCKY
The Association for Accounting Marketing is kicking off its 30th anniversary with a Facebook Live event to celebrate the occasion and reveal a new 30th anniversary logo on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. ET on the organization’s Facebook page.
NEW YORK
MBAF moved its New York City team to 600 Third Avenue, into a 22,000-square-foot office on the third floor of a 42-story, recently renovated building.
RHODE ISLAND
The Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Cranston, will be hosting its annual January Networking Reception at the Twin River Event Center on Jan. 16. More information is available here.
TUNISIA
Jelil Bouraoui & Associates signed a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
VIRGINIA
Cherry Bekaert, Richmond, was named Valuation Firm of the Year at the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards held Nov. 19, 2019, at the New York Athletic Club in New York.
The National Society of Accountants Foundation, Alexandria, is accepting applications for 2020-21 accounting scholarship awards. (Read the full story.)
