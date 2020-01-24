© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ARGENTINA
Together Business Consulting, Buenos Aires, joined global network Nexia International.
CALIFORNIA
CountingWorks Pro, Newport Beach, released its fifth annual TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals and second annual CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts.
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Society of CPAs honored four women for "Distinguished Service" and three as "Women to Watch" at its first-ever CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast, held Jan. 22 in Cromwell.

The Distinguished Service honorees were: Mary Gilhuly, CPA, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates, New Britain; Marcia Marien, finance director/controller at the Town of Brookfield, Connecticut; Susan Martinelli, office leader – New Haven and assurance partner at RSM US; and Vanessa Rossitto, partner - industry leader government services group at Blumshapiro, West Hartford.

The Women to Watch are: Mary Santella Connolly, audit & assurance senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, Stamford; Katherine Donovan, assurance manager at Whittlesey, Hartford; and Ilona Gooley, senior manager at Andersen, Hartford.
ILLINOIS
The Baker Tilly Foundation announced recipients of its third annual Wishes campaign, wherein team members nominate nonprofit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation and 40 hours of volunteer time. This year’s recipients include ACTION-Housing Inc., American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Beyond Hunger, Computer CORE, and Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation.

Todd Shapiro signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge on behalf of the Illinois CPA Society, joining more than 800 chief executives in making a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
IVORY COAST
Evolutis Compta & Conseils, Abidjan, became a member firm of international association Allinial Global.
KANSAS
Mize Houser & Co., Overland Park, announced a name change to Mize CPAs Inc., along with a new logo and website.
MARYLAND
Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander, Towson, committed $100,000 to Towson University, to support a variety of academic and community initiatives.
MINNESOTA
Moore North America, Eden Prairie, launched a U.S. national tax office with dedicated tax partners and senior-level staff to provide members and their clients with deeper tax knowledge.
MISSOURI
H&R Block, Kansas City, earned 100 percent in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, and was therefore recognized as one of HRC’s Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The Human Rights Campaign evaluated the company on three pillars: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits, and support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. In other company news, H&R Block hosted a school re-supply drive in offices nationwide through Jan. 17 as part of its commitment to “Make Every Block Better.”
NEW YORK
Concept Fund Services, a division of Berdon, New York, launched a new website, designed to be more informative and easy to navigate.
TEXAS
Deloitte announced that Fordham University won its 19th annual "FanTAXtic" national case study, held at Deloitte University in Dallas, taking first place out of nine universities. (Read the full story.)
TURKEY
Platin Outsourcing, Istanbul, became a member firm of international association Allinial Global.

