CONNECTICUT

The Connecticut Society of CPAs honored four women for "Distinguished Service" and three as "Women to Watch" at its first-ever CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast, held Jan. 22 in Cromwell.



The Distinguished Service honorees were: Mary Gilhuly, CPA, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates, New Britain; Marcia Marien, finance director/controller at the Town of Brookfield, Connecticut; Susan Martinelli, office leader – New Haven and assurance partner at RSM US; and Vanessa Rossitto, partner - industry leader government services group at Blumshapiro, West Hartford.



The Women to Watch are: Mary Santella Connolly, audit & assurance senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, Stamford; Katherine Donovan, assurance manager at Whittlesey, Hartford; and Ilona Gooley, senior manager at Andersen, Hartford.

