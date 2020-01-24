ARGENTINA
Together Business Consulting, Buenos Aires, joined global network Nexia International.
CALIFORNIA
CountingWorks Pro, Newport Beach, released its fifth annual TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals and second annual CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts.
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Society of CPAs honored four women for "Distinguished Service" and three as "Women to Watch" at its first-ever CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast, held Jan. 22 in Cromwell.
The Distinguished Service honorees were: Mary Gilhuly, CPA, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates, New Britain; Marcia Marien, finance director/controller at the Town of Brookfield, Connecticut; Susan Martinelli, office leader – New Haven and assurance partner at RSM US; and Vanessa Rossitto, partner - industry leader government services group at Blumshapiro, West Hartford.
The Women to Watch are: Mary Santella Connolly, audit & assurance senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, Stamford; Katherine Donovan, assurance manager at Whittlesey, Hartford; and Ilona Gooley, senior manager at Andersen, Hartford.
ILLINOIS
Todd Shapiro signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge on behalf of the Illinois CPA Society, joining more than 800 chief executives in making a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
IVORY COAST
Evolutis Compta & Conseils, Abidjan, became a member firm of international association Allinial Global.
KANSAS
Mize Houser & Co., Overland Park, announced a name change to Mize CPAs Inc., along with a new logo and website.
MARYLAND
Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander, Towson, committed $100,000 to Towson University, to support a variety of academic and community initiatives.
MINNESOTA
Moore North America, Eden Prairie, launched a U.S. national tax office with dedicated tax partners and senior-level staff to provide members and their clients with deeper tax knowledge.
MISSOURI
NEW YORK
Concept Fund Services, a division of Berdon, New York, launched a new website, designed to be more informative and easy to navigate.
TEXAS
TURKEY
Platin Outsourcing, Istanbul, became a member firm of international association Allinial Global.