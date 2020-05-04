How to streamline tech during the coronavirus: Dos and don’t's

With the emergence of the coronavirus crisis, businesses of all sizes are figuring out how to operate in a work-from-home environment. The ramifications of this sweeping change are numerous, from putting a strain on internet connections in general to making virtual happy hours a national pastime overnight. Some people have even speculated that the response to COVID-19 will lead to people questioning the value of office space over the long term.

One thing we’re all dealing with right now, though, is the adoption of new technology solutions that enable teams to do their jobs from home. It’s all too easy to adopt an as-many-answers-as-possible approach to answering your remote work needs, but inundating team members with constant changes and updates can do more harm than good. Instead, you should seek a streamlined, efficient technological solution in order to achieve the best results.