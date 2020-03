CALIFORNIA

George Haynes was hired as a partner in the tax asset management practice and Kate Law was hired as a principal in the state and local tax practice at KPMG, San Francisco.Expensify, San Francisco, is matching families on nutritional assistance for up to $50 of grocery purchases to help with the city’s shelter in place order in response to the coronavirus. The company has redirected all funds to its Expensify.org hunger cause and is asking for contributions.BPM, San Francisco, is offering a free online resource center to help clients navigate the questions and concerns presented by the coronavirus pandemic.Sophia Velastegui, chief technology officer for operation applications at Microsoft, has joined the board of directors at BlackLine, Los Angeles.