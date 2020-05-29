© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ARIZONA
Michael Allen, principal-in-charge of the Phoenix office of REDW, was appointed to the American Institute of CPAs' Private Companies Practice Section executive committee, effective May 2020.
COLORADO
Xero, Denver, announced an agreement with Top 100 Firm K-Coe Isom to transition the firm’s clients onto the Xero platform.
CONNECTICUT
Hillary Salo was appointed director of technical activities and chair of the emerging issues task force at the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Norwalk. (See our story.)
GEORGIA
Timothy Evans was hired to the governmental advisory practice at Mauldin & Jenkins, Atlanta.
MASSACHUSETTS
Carla McCall, co-managing partner of AAFCPAs, Westborough, was elected to the American Institute of CPAs' board of directors for a three-year term ending 2023.
MISSOURI
BKD announced BKD big data & analytics will move from a team within the firm’s forensic & valuation services division to become its own national practice unit, rebranded as BKD analytics.
NORTH CAROLINA
DMJ & Co., announced the firm’s Durham office has relocated to the office building SouthCourt, located at 3211 Shannon Road, occupying more than 8,800 square feet on the building’s second floor.
PENNSYLVANIA
James Dailey, a supervisor at Financial Outsourcing Solutions, a division of Herbein & Co., was elected vice president of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors.
TEXAS
Garrick Gibson (pictured) was hired as a partner, and Gary Lindner and Sam Clark as managing directors, in the real estate advisory practice at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Austin.
UNITED KINGDOM
EY announced five appointments to the EY global executive team: Errol Gardner will become EY global vice chair, succeeding Norman Lonergan, who will become EY global people advisory services leader, effective Jan. 1, 2021; Andrea Guerzoni will become EY global vice chair - transaction advisory services, succeeding Steve Krouskos, appointed EY global managing partner, business enablement, effective July 1; Alice Chan will become EY global accounts committee chair, succeeding Alison Kay, appointed EY UK&I managing partner - client service, effective July 1; Hank Prybylski will take up the newly created role of EY global vice chair - transformation; and Nicola Morini Bianzino, who joined as EY global chief client technology officer in 2018, appointed to the global executive team.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Carolyn Schenck was named national fraud counsel serving the Internal Revenue Service’s new Fraud Enforcement Program.
WISCONSIN
Wendi Unger, a partner in the state and local government practice at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Milwaukee, assumed the role as board chair of the Wisconsin Institute of CPAs for the 2020-21 term.
YEMEN
Dar Al-Mohassaba, Sana'a, adopted full-member status at global network Russell Bedford.

