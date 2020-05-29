ARIZONA
Hillary Salo was appointed director of technical activities and chair of the emerging issues task force at the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Norwalk. (See our story.)
Timothy Evans was hired to the governmental advisory practice at Mauldin & Jenkins, Atlanta.
Carla McCall, co-managing partner of AAFCPAs, Westborough, was elected to the American Institute of CPAs' board of directors for a three-year term ending 2023.
DMJ & Co., announced the firm’s Durham office has relocated to the office building SouthCourt, located at 3211 Shannon Road, occupying more than 8,800 square feet on the building’s second floor.
UNITED KINGDOM
EY announced five appointments to the EY global executive team: Errol Gardner will become EY global vice chair, succeeding Norman Lonergan, who will become EY global people advisory services leader, effective Jan. 1, 2021; Andrea Guerzoni will become EY global vice chair - transaction advisory services, succeeding Steve Krouskos, appointed EY global managing partner, business enablement, effective July 1; Alice Chan will become EY global accounts committee chair, succeeding Alison Kay, appointed EY UK&I managing partner - client service, effective July 1; Hank Prybylski will take up the newly created role of EY global vice chair - transformation; and Nicola Morini Bianzino, who joined as EY global chief client technology officer in 2018, appointed to the global executive team.
Carolyn Schenck was named national fraud counsel serving the Internal Revenue Service’s new Fraud Enforcement Program.
Dar Al-Mohassaba, Sana'a, adopted full-member status at global network Russell Bedford.