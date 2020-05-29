UNITED KINGDOM

EY announced five appointments to the EY global executive team: Errol Gardner will become EY global vice chair, succeeding Norman Lonergan, who will become EY global people advisory services leader, effective Jan. 1, 2021; Andrea Guerzoni will become EY global vice chair - transaction advisory services, succeeding Steve Krouskos, appointed EY global managing partner, business enablement, effective July 1; Alice Chan will become EY global accounts committee chair, succeeding Alison Kay, appointed EY UK&I managing partner - client service, effective July 1; Hank Prybylski will take up the newly created role of EY global vice chair - transformation; and Nicola Morini Bianzino, who joined as EY global chief client technology officer in 2018, appointed to the global executive team.