ILLINOIS
The living room in Grant Thornton's Chicago headquarters
Grant Thornton, Chicago, earned a top score of 100 percent on the 2020 Disability Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to disability inclusion and workplace equality. Businesses scoring 80 percent or higher on the index were also recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. This marks the second consecutive year Grant Thornton was named a best place to work for disability inclusion and represents a 20-point jump over the firm’s score last year.
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, was recently listed in Chamber and Partners High Net Worth Guide for 2020, based on anonymous recommendations provided during the London-based research organization’s editorial research process.
MARYLAND
Maryland Association of CPAs members Samuel Kramer, accounting manager at 14 West Administrative Services in Baltimore; and Jessica McClain, controller at Brand USA, were selected as two of 30 CPAs honored nationwide by the American Institute of CPAs as members of the AICPA Leadership Academy’s 12th graduating class.
MASSACHUSETTS
KLR, Boston, promoted three: Sandy Ross, who has been with the firm since 2001, to equity partner in the nonprofit services group; Michael Garcia, with KLR since 2019, to partner in the enterprise solutions group; and Francheska Pimentel, who joined the firm in 2015, to partner in the international tax group.
MICHIGAN
Clayton & McKervey, Southfield, announced the availability of a new professional service for inventory reform.
MINNESOTA
cla-irvine-location.jpg
CliftonLarsonAllen, Minneapolis, announced the CLA Foundation granted $537,350 to 40 organizations across the country through its summer grant cycle.
MISSISSIPPI
Shane Hariel and David Williams joined the health care practice at Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jackson.
NEW YORK
Deloitte building in Ottawa
Deloitte, New York, launched a legal business services practice in the U.S., offering a comprehensive suite of legal management consulting and technologically-enabled legal managed services for corporate legal departments. (Read the full story.)

BKR International, New York, named three new board members to the Americas regional board: Ken Martin, managing director at Kevin P. Martin & Associates, Boston; Jon Beauston, managing partner at Moore Beauston & Woodham, Charleston, S.C.; and Jeremy Vokt, managing partner at Bland & Associates, Omaha, Nebraska.
PENNSYLVANIA
Cawood-Abbigal-BSSF.jpg
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz announced promotions: Abigail Cawood (pictured) to small business accounting services manager in the Lancaster office; and Hector Cabrera and Heidi Messinger to senior staff accountants in the Camp Hill office.
TENNESSEE
barnes-taylor-reynolds-bone-griesbeck.jpg
Taylor Barnes (pictured) was hired as an audit staff accountant; and Daniel Johnson was promoted to audit senior manager, Logan Dopson to audit senior, and Thames Kennedy to tax senior, at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis,
TEXAS
Mailandt-Cary-BakerTilly.jpg
Cary Mailandt (pictured) was appointed to lead the business advisory services practice at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Dallas.

Mike Herman was hired as chief operating officer at Whitley Penn, Fort Worth. In other firm news, Whitley Penn was named to Houston Business Journal’s Largest Houston Area Accounting Firms list, ranked by total local accounting professionals.


UNITED KINGDOM
Harriet Greenberg, co-managing partner at Friedman, New York, was appointed president at DFK International, London, making her the first woman to lead the global association.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
PCAOB logo
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced that 234 students from U.S. colleges were selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

