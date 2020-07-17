ILLINOIS
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, was recently listed in Chamber and Partners High Net Worth Guide for 2020, based on anonymous recommendations provided during the London-based research organization’s editorial research process.
MARYLAND
Maryland Association of CPAs members Samuel Kramer, accounting manager at 14 West Administrative Services in Baltimore; and Jessica McClain, controller at Brand USA, were selected as two of 30 CPAs honored nationwide by the American Institute of CPAs as members of the AICPA Leadership Academy’s 12th graduating class.
MASSACHUSETTS
KLR, Boston, promoted three: Sandy Ross, who has been with the firm since 2001, to equity partner in the nonprofit services group; Michael Garcia, with KLR since 2019, to partner in the enterprise solutions group; and Francheska Pimentel, who joined the firm in 2015, to partner in the international tax group.
MICHIGAN
Clayton & McKervey, Southfield, announced the availability of a new professional service for inventory reform.
MINNESOTA
MISSISSIPPI
Shane Hariel and David Williams joined the health care practice at Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jackson.
NEW YORK
BKR International, New York, named three new board members to the Americas regional board: Ken Martin, managing director at Kevin P. Martin & Associates, Boston; Jon Beauston, managing partner at Moore Beauston & Woodham, Charleston, S.C.; and Jeremy Vokt, managing partner at Bland & Associates, Omaha, Nebraska.
PENNSYLVANIA
TENNESSEE
TEXAS
Mike Herman was hired as chief operating officer at Whitley Penn, Fort Worth. In other firm news, Whitley Penn was named to Houston Business Journal’s Largest Houston Area Accounting Firms list, ranked by total local accounting professionals.
UNITED KINGDOM
Harriet Greenberg, co-managing partner at Friedman, New York, was appointed president at DFK International, London, making her the first woman to lead the global association.
WASHINGTON, D.C.