ILLINOIS

Grant Thornton, Chicago, earned a top score of 100 percent on the 2020 Disability Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to disability inclusion and workplace equality. Businesses scoring 80 percent or higher on the index were also recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. This marks the second consecutive year Grant Thornton was named a best place to work for disability inclusion and represents a 20-point jump over the firm’s score last year.