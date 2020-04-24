© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ALABAMA
Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, Birmingham, was recognized by Vault as one of 2021’s Most Prestigious Accounting Firms, ranked based on a survey filled out by accounting professionals. Warren Averett ranked No. 47.
CALIFORNIA
CalCPA's headquarters in Burlingame
The California Society of CPAs announced the 2020 Women to Watch Awards winners, honoring six top women leaders in the accounting and finance profession today during CalCPA’s Women’s Leadership Forum live webcast. (Read the full story.)

Bill.com, Palo Alto, was recognized on G2’s Best Products for Finance list based on the endorsement of its users.
COLORADO
Lyon-Divinia-TaxOps.jpg
Davinia Lyon was hired as a partner in corporate tax at TaxOps, Denver.
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, added a short-term accounting assistance to its accounting and financial outsourcing list of available services to help businesses and organizations with the finance requirements due to circumstances caused by COVID-19.The firm also launched a new podcast show, “Jumpstart Your Restart” to help companies efficiently and effectively restart their businesses post-pandemic.
MARYLAND
MACPA
The Maryland Association of CPAs, Towson, joined a statewide coalition of business organizations urging Congress to help Maryland’s economy successfully reopen post-COVID-19. MACPA has joined forces with the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, the Maryland Bankers Association, and a number of other business-centric organizations to urge congressional leaders to provide additional funding to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
MASSACHUSETTS
AccuFund, Needham, partnered with EFPR Solutions, Rochester, N.Y., to deliver its solution to local municipalities, small businesses and nonprofits served by the reseller. (Read the full story.)
MISSOURI
Josh Zellerman was hired as a director in the international tax services division at BKD CPAs & Advisors, St. Louis.
NEBRASKA
Maydew-Catherine-BerganKDV.jpg
Catherine Demes Maydew was hired as director of government and nonprofit consulting at BerganKDV, Omaha.
NEW YORK
Deloitte building in Ottawa
Deloitte Tax, New York, announced that, following Congress' approval of the CARES Act, it will be releasing one or two 10-to-15-minute podcasts every Monday for the next four to five weeks. The podcasts will be available here.

Janover, New York, relaunched a more robust COVID-19 Resource Center, available here.
OHIO
Szczepaniak-Tony-LEAGlobal.jpg
Anthony Szczepaniak was named chief executive officer of LEA Global, Cleveland.
PENNSYLVANIA
Drucker & Scaccetti, Philadelphia, released its annual tax season video, this year incorporating COVID-19. The firm asked staff to send video and photos of them participating in their favorite activities during the pandemic. The collection was posted on YouTube, and for every view it gets in the next 30 days, the firm’s CEO Jane Scaccetti will personally donate $1 (up to $20,000) to the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
TEXAS
Weaver_DallasOffice.jpg
Weaver, Houston, has added restructuring and turnaround services and CFO advisory services. Both offerings feature Weaver professionals from assurance, tax, risk advisory, valuation, forensics, and transaction advisory practices to address the full range of needs that companies may have in times of economic stress.

