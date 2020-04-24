ALABAMA
Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, Birmingham, was recognized by Vault as one of 2021’s Most Prestigious Accounting Firms, ranked based on a survey filled out by accounting professionals. Warren Averett ranked No. 47.
CALIFORNIA
Bill.com, Palo Alto, was recognized on G2’s Best Products for Finance list based on the endorsement of its users.
COLORADO
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, added a short-term accounting assistance to its accounting and financial outsourcing list of available services to help businesses and organizations with the finance requirements due to circumstances caused by COVID-19.The firm also launched a new podcast show, “Jumpstart Your Restart” to help companies efficiently and effectively restart their businesses post-pandemic.
MARYLAND
MASSACHUSETTS
AccuFund, Needham, partnered with EFPR Solutions, Rochester, N.Y., to deliver its solution to local municipalities, small businesses and nonprofits served by the reseller. (Read the full story.)
MISSOURI
Josh Zellerman was hired as a director in the international tax services division at BKD CPAs & Advisors, St. Louis.
NEBRASKA
NEW YORK
Janover, New York, relaunched a more robust COVID-19 Resource Center, available here.
OHIO
PENNSYLVANIA
Drucker & Scaccetti, Philadelphia, released its annual tax season video, this year incorporating COVID-19. The firm asked staff to send video and photos of them participating in their favorite activities during the pandemic. The collection was posted on YouTube, and for every view it gets in the next 30 days, the firm’s CEO Jane Scaccetti will personally donate $1 (up to $20,000) to the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
TEXAS