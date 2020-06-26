COLORADO
Dianne Ray, state auditor of Colorado, was appointed to a five-year term on the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, beginning July 1.
FLORIDA
Kaufman Rossin, Miami, launched business recovery & resiliency services, a multi-disciplinary suite of services designed to help clients deal with the financial and operational challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ILLINOIS
Lisa Walkush was named national managing principal of the industry program at Grant Thornton, Chicago, where she will also serve on the firm’s national leadership team. Additionally, Carlos Ferreira was named national managing partner for private equity, effective Aug. 1, 2020. He succeeds Doug Gawrych, who will retire at the end of this fiscal year in accordance with the firm's mandatory retirement policy. In other firm news, Grant Thornton published the “Anti-Fraud Playbook,” available on the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ website.
KANSAS
RubinBrown Advisors, a wholly owned investment advisory affiliate of RubinBrown, combined with Wealth Management Advisors, Kansas City. The newly combined firm will operate as RubinBrown Advisors and will maintain its office location in Leawood, Kansas.
LIBERIA
BICON, Monrovia, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MARYLAND
Zach Gast, president of the Center for Financial Research and Analysis, Chevy Chase, was appointed to the International Accounting Standards Board, effective Aug. 1, 2020.
MINNESOTA
MISSOURI
Mykkah Buchanan (pictured), Andrew Brink and Daniel Statesel were hired as staff accountants at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield.
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, launched its 2020 “ConvergenceCoaching Anytime, Anywhere Work" survey, the fifth edition of the consulting firm’s examination of the adoption of remote and flexible work practices in accounting firms.
NEW YORK
Keri Fleming was hired as the chief people officer at Mazars USA, New York, succeeding Julie Venkat, who is retiring. Additionally, Ian Duncan was hired as the firm's chief marketing officer.
KPMG, New York, signed a partnership agreement with Planon, a global provider of software for corporate real estate and facility managers.
OHIO
The strategic marketing division of Marcum, Cleveland, achieved Platinum Partner status with HubSpot as part of its solutions partner program, recognizing service providers for executing its marketing, sales and service software to the highest industry standards and successfully deploying it to clients.
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, launched HLB Digital, which expands its technology advisory services.
Russell Bedford, London, launched a new professional development package for its members, designed to help keep teams continuously learning and motivated, with a continuous tracking system that supports managers in coaching teams and managing accountability.
