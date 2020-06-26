MISSOURI

BKD CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, received two Marketing Achievement Awards from the Association for Accounting Marketing. In the social corporate responsibility category, the We AAM to Serve award for promotion of the BKD Foundation, and in Collateral and Content Marketing category for its “2020 Annual Higher Education Outlook: The Race to Financial Sustainability.” In other firm news, BKDpulse received the firm’s 2020 Innovation of the Year Award for its in-depth dashboarding platform of financial benchmarking data for community health centers. The award is voted on by members of BKD’s Growth and Innovation Governance Committee and Innovation Advancement Committee.Mykkah Buchanan (pictured), Andrew Brink and Daniel Statesel were hired as staff accountants at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield.