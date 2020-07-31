AUSTRALIA
David Linke was selected as the next global head of tax and legal services at KPMG, Sydney, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Linke, currently the Asia Pacific regional leader for tax and head of tax, deals and legal for KPMG Australia, will succeed Jane McCormick, who led the global tax and legal network since 2016.
CALIFORNIA
ILLINOIS
KANSAS
Shane Harper and Reagan Quick were promoted to senior associate accountants at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City.
MARYLAND
Sonali Revankar was hired as a tax staff accountant at Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Frederick.
MINNESOTA
Abdo, Eick & Meyers, Edina, announced a partnership with Sage to sell, implement and support enhancements for Sage Intacct.
MISSOURI
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, opened registration for its new professional development program, the Client Advisory Program, an entirely remote, modular program designed to teach experienced CPAs and consultants advisory skills and strategies to build client relationships and broaden their services.
NEW JERSEY
John Evans, partner-in-charge of the New Jersey office at Marks Paneth, was recognized in NJBIZ’s inaugural 2020 Accounting POWER 50 list, honoring the most influential accounting professionals in New Jersey.
Pat Dugan was promoted to principal, audit, in the Marlton office; and Danielle Dvorak and Andrea Gratton were promoted to directors of tax in the East Hanover office, at Friedman.
NEW YORK
Friedman, New York, announced several promotions: Lindsay Gaal as chief operating officer/chief human resources officer; Matthew Citrolo as a principal in tax and Steven Fischer and Lauren Grado as principals in audit; Jamie Bozinoski as human resources director; Eric Freeman as managing director of solutions and services, cybersecurity division (CyZen); Dmitriy Guller as director of information technology; and William Mendez as managing director of operations, CyZen.
OHIO
Richard Fedorovich, managing partner and CEO of Bober Markey Fedorovich, Akron, was named chair of the Cleveland Leadership Center board and was also appointed to the board of the Ohio Society of CPAs.
OKLAHOMA
Mark Sheets and Kirby Ross, tax partners at Weaver, along with several tax team members, will join the Oklahoma City office of Weaver. The expansion comes a year after partner Zeeshan Khan opened the Oklahoma City location as a founding shareholder and director of tax services.
PENNSYLVANIA
David Maaskant, a member of the business valuations team at SEK, Carlisle, was named to 40 Under Forty by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts for 2020, recognized by his peers for representing the brightest emerging leaders in the profession.
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz announced new hires; in the Camp Hill office: Lisa Ankabrandt as controller; Julia Brown as a tax manager; David Nagel-Nunez as an audit supervisor; Courtney Catlin as a tax staff accountant; Josiah Hartzler as an audit staff accountant; and Rebecca Frye as an internal accountant; in the Lancaster office, Erik Peachey as an audit staff accountant; and in the Hanover office, Justin Zinneman as an audit and tax staff accountant.
TENNESSEE
TEXAS
TOGO
VAS Consulting, Lomé, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
WASHINGTON
Bryon Christensen was appointed U.S. tax controversy leader at EY, Seattle.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Jackie Cottrell was named director of the Office of External Affairs of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, succeeding Torrie Matous, who was named the PCAOB’s chief of staff in March.