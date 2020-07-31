© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
AUSTRALIA
David Linke was selected as the next global head of tax and legal services at KPMG, Sydney, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Linke, currently the Asia Pacific regional leader for tax and head of tax, deals and legal for KPMG Australia, will succeed Jane McCormick, who led the global tax and legal network since 2016.
CALIFORNIA
Fraser-Jolene-CalCPA.jpg
Jolene Fraser, managing director in the forensic, litigation and valuation services group at EisnerAmper, Sacramento, was inaugurated as the 2020-21 chair of the CalCPA board of directors. Fraser previously served as the first vice chair of the CalCPA board of directors.
GEORGIA
Jeff Phillips AccountingFly 2
Jeff Phillips was named CEO of Padgett Business Services. (Read the full story.)
ILLINOIS
RSM US LLP
RSM, Chicago, announced the RSM US Foundation made a $1 million gift to DePaul University to promote academic excellence at DePaul’s School of Accountancy & Management Information Systems. The gift establishes two endowed faculty fellowships in DePaul’s Driehaus College of Business. RSM staff and partners who are DePaul alumni contributed $500,000, which was matched through the foundation’s University Giving Match Program. (Read the full story. )
KANSAS
Shane Harper and Reagan Quick were promoted to senior associate accountants at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City.
MARYLAND
Rus-Leonard-GrossMendelsohn.jpg
Leonard Rus (pictured) was named managing partner at Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates, Baltimore. Rus succeeds David Goldner, who has served as managing partner since 2009. Rus has been with Gross Mendelsohn since 1986 and headed up the firm’s tax department for seven years.

Sonali Revankar was hired as a tax staff accountant at Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Frederick.
MINNESOTA
Abdo, Eick & Meyers, Edina, announced a partnership with Sage to sell, implement and support enhancements for Sage Intacct.
MISSOURI
BKD building
BKD, Springfield, announced a nationwide 2020 Public Sector Virtual Seminar roundtable event for public sector entities on Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST. More information is available here.
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, opened registration for its new professional development program, the Client Advisory Program, an entirely remote, modular program designed to teach experienced CPAs and consultants advisory skills and strategies to build client relationships and broaden their services.
NEW JERSEY
McGraw-Ellen-CullariCarrico.jpg
Ellen McGraw (pictured) was hired as a partner at Cullari Carrico, Fairfield.

John Evans, partner-in-charge of the New Jersey office at Marks Paneth, was recognized in NJBIZ’s inaugural 2020 Accounting POWER 50 list, honoring the most influential accounting professionals in New Jersey.

Pat Dugan was promoted to principal, audit, in the Marlton office; and Danielle Dvorak and Andrea Gratton were promoted to directors of tax in the East Hanover office, at Friedman.
NEW YORK
Shneyder-Darya-MarksPaneth.jpg
Darya Shneyder (pictured), partner in the real estate group at Marks Paneth, New York, was named to Crain’s New York Businesss Rising Stars in Real Estate list. In other firm news, Andrew Kubrick, partner-in-charge of the Long Island office, received the Executive Circle Award from Long Island Business News, recognizing C-suites, directors and senior-level executives who demonstrate leadership skills, values and vision.

Friedman, New York, announced several promotions: Lindsay Gaal as chief operating officer/chief human resources officer; Matthew Citrolo as a principal in tax and Steven Fischer and Lauren Grado as principals in audit; Jamie Bozinoski as human resources director; Eric Freeman as managing director of solutions and services, cybersecurity division (CyZen); Dmitriy Guller as director of information technology; and William Mendez as managing director of operations, CyZen.
OHIO
Richard Fedorovich, managing partner and CEO of Bober Markey Fedorovich, Akron, was named chair of the Cleveland Leadership Center board and was also appointed to the board of the Ohio Society of CPAs.
OKLAHOMA
Odom-Jacob-EY.jpg
Jacob Odom (pictured) was appointed Tulsa office managing partner at EY.

Mark Sheets and Kirby Ross, tax partners at Weaver, along with several tax team members, will join the Oklahoma City office of Weaver. The expansion comes a year after partner Zeeshan Khan opened the Oklahoma City location as a founding shareholder and director of tax services.


PENNSYLVANIA
Osika-Melissa-RKL.jpg
Melissa Osika (pictured) was hired as a senior consultant in the financial management solutions practice at RKL, Lancaster.

David Maaskant, a member of the business valuations team at SEK, Carlisle, was named to 40 Under Forty by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts for 2020, recognized by his peers for representing the brightest emerging leaders in the profession.

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz announced new hires; in the Camp Hill office: Lisa Ankabrandt as controller; Julia Brown as a tax manager; David Nagel-Nunez as an audit supervisor; Courtney Catlin as a tax staff accountant; Josiah Hartzler as an audit staff accountant; and Rebecca Frye as an internal accountant; in the Lancaster office, Erik Peachey as an audit staff accountant; and in the Hanover office, Justin Zinneman as an audit and tax staff accountant.
TENNESSEE
Church-Matt-HHM.jpg
Matt Church (pictured) was hired as a senior accountant and Harrison Miller as a staff accountant at HHM CPAs, Chattanooga.
TEXAS
Akinosho-Esi-EY.jpg
Esi Akinosho was appointed Houston office managing partner at EY.
TOGO
VAS Consulting, Lomé, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
WASHINGTON
Bryon Christensen was appointed U.S. tax controversy leader at EY, Seattle.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Jackie Cottrell was named director of the Office of External Affairs of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, succeeding Torrie Matous, who was named the PCAOB’s chief of staff in March.

