PENNSYLVANIA

Melissa Osika (pictured) was hired as a senior consultant in the financial management solutions practice at RKL, Lancaster.David Maaskant, a member of the business valuations team at SEK, Carlisle, was named to 40 Under Forty by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts for 2020, recognized by his peers for representing the brightest emerging leaders in the profession.Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz announced new hires; in the Camp Hill office: Lisa Ankabrandt as controller; Julia Brown as a tax manager; David Nagel-Nunez as an audit supervisor; Courtney Catlin as a tax staff accountant; Josiah Hartzler as an audit staff accountant; and Rebecca Frye as an internal accountant; in the Lancaster office, Erik Peachey as an audit staff accountant; and in the Hanover office, Justin Zinneman as an audit and tax staff accountant.