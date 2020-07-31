RSM US gifts $1M to DePaul University's School of Accountancy

Top Five Firm RSM has announced that its RSM US Foundation has made a $1 million gift to DePaul University's School of Accountancy & Management Information Systems.

DePaul alumni who now work for RSM contributed $500,000 for the gift, which was matched through the foundation’s University Giving Match Program.

The donation will establish two endowed faculty fellowships within DePaul’s Driehaus College of Business. The goal of the fellowships is to attract faculty by boosting teaching and research opportunities. The RSM Fellows will then educate and mentor DePaul’s high-potential accountancy students and receive support for their research.

“This generous gift allows us to support the highest quality teachers and scholars at the School of Accountancy & MIS, advancing our reputation as one of the nation’s leading undergraduate and graduate accounting programs,” said Ray Whittington, director of the School of Accountancy, in a statement.

The first RSM Fellow to be named is associate professor Mary Mindak. She previously worked at Ernst & Young as an auditor and at Western & Southern Life Insurance Company in the accounting department as a strategic GAAP analyst. A second RSM Fellow will be named in the future.

“DePaul has a special place in my heart,” said RSM managing partner and CEO Joe Adams in a statement. “During my time at the university, I gained strong technical and leadership skills through an education grounded in the tradition of stewardship — a value that RSM holds dear. I am grateful to the DePaul alumni across RSM and the RSM US Foundation for contributing to these endowed fellowships. Together we are supporting DePaul in continuing its tradition of developing top-notch, diverse talent that is ready to meet the challenges of the future.”

“Our college prides itself on our strong connection to and support from the business community,” said Thomas Donley, interim dean of the college, in a statement. “We are grateful for RSM’s generous gift and its longstanding partnership with our accountancy school, which helps us to produce career-ready graduates who are prepared to succeed and give back to their communities.”

For more information on the program, head to DePaul's site here.

