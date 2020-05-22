VIRGINIA

The Virginia Society of CPAs, Richmond, announced its officers and board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The VSCPA named Henry Davis of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond as the new chair of the board and Anne Hagen of the Masonic Home of Virginia in Henrico as the new chair-elect. Named as vice chairs are: George Forsythe of WellsColeman in Richmond; Nammy Lee of University of Virginia in Falls Church; Jennifer Lehman of Hantzmon Wiebel LLP in Charlottesville; and Gabriele Lingenfelter of Christopher Newport University in Newport News. The society’s at-large board members include George Crowell of Harris, Hardy & Johnstone in Richmond; Hope Cupit of SERCAP in Roanoke; Melisa Galasso of Galasso Learning Solutions in Charlotte, N.C.; Daniel Hudgens of Deloitte & Touche LLP in Richmond; LaToya Jordan, auditor of public accounts in Richmond; Jason Navon of Rossen Landscape in Sterling; John Reynolds of Block.one LLC in Blacksburg; Neena Shukla of PBMares, LLP in Fairfax; Charles Valadez of TechnoServe Inc. in Arlington; and Christine Williamson of CohnReznick LLP in Tysons.

