CALIFORNIA
BFBA, Sacramento, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
GEORGIA
John McElderry was admitted as a partner at Hancock Askew & Co., Atlanta, which he joined as a principal in January 2019 through a merger of McElderry & Associates.
GHANA
Eddie Nikoi Accounting Consultancy, Accra, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
ILLINOIS
Grant Thornton, Chicago, named new office managing partners and principals in 14 offices. The firm appointed Mark Sullivan to office managing principal in Chicago; and to office managing partner: Jason Perry in Atlanta; Doreen Griffith in Dallas; Mike Desmond in Charlotte, N.C.; Barbara Koosa Ryan in Columbia, S.C.; Bryan Merrigan in Metropark, N.J.; Brett Beightol in Orange County, Calif.; David Gifford in Phoenix; Adam Steinmetz in San Diego; Rimma Tabakh in San Francisco; Amanda McCarty in San Jose, Calif.; Seth Siegel in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale; and Dan Powers in Seattle.
MichaelSilver, Skokie, was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois 2020, an awards program promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group.
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, held a virtual roundtable with community hospital finance leaders from around the country to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on community hospitals.
MADAGASCAR
HK Jurifisc entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MEXICO
SKATT, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Queretaro, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MICHIGAN
Yeo & Yeo, Saginaw, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
Clayton & McKervey, Southfield, announced three new service offerings related to loan forgiveness compliance and consulting with the Paycheck Protection Program. The three levels of review offered are: loan tracking, forgiveness calculator and forgiveness review.
MINNESOTA
MISSOURI
Jerry Henderson was appointed regional manager or national advisory services at BKD, Springfield, effective June 1. He succeeds Mike Burlew, who will retire May 31. Henderson currently serves as managing partner for transaction advisory services and on BKD’s governing board. In other firm news, BKD announced that, as of June 1, its national manufacturing & distribution group will change its name to BKD National Commercial Services Group, reflecting the firm’s efforts to better serve clients’ needs with more capabilities and a broader range of services to industries outside the traditional M&D industry.
NEW YORK
Paul Deonarine was hired as a partner in the accounting services practice at Grassi, Jericho.
Berdon, New York, launched “Berdon’s Kids Corner” in lieu of the traditional Bring Your Child to Work Day, meant to take place as the world is in quarantine. The goal of Kids Corner, scheduled for every Friday, is to entertain and educate attendees, get to know the Berdon family’s youngest members, and provide them and their parents with quality time together during working hours. Each week a partner or department head will lead parents and children in storytime or an arts and crafts lesson.
KPMG, New York, announced a new solution offering for midsized companies to enhance performance, Performance on Demand for Finance. The platform is built to unify processes, tech platforms and application support in one SaaS service. (Read the full story.)
NICARAGUA
Corporate Services Advisory Global, Managua, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
NIGER
YERO Audit & Conseil, Niamey, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
TEXAS
UNITED KINGDOM
Russell Bedford, London, held its first web conference, attended by more than 200 representatives of the global network’s member firms in almost 60 countries. The conference was focused on international tax and business development.
VIRGINIA
The Virginia Society of CPAs, Richmond, announced its officers and board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The VSCPA named Henry Davis of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond as the new chair of the board and Anne Hagen of the Masonic Home of Virginia in Henrico as the new chair-elect. Named as vice chairs are: George Forsythe of WellsColeman in Richmond; Nammy Lee of University of Virginia in Falls Church; Jennifer Lehman of Hantzmon Wiebel LLP in Charlottesville; and Gabriele Lingenfelter of Christopher Newport University in Newport News. The society’s at-large board members include George Crowell of Harris, Hardy & Johnstone in Richmond; Hope Cupit of SERCAP in Roanoke; Melisa Galasso of Galasso Learning Solutions in Charlotte, N.C.; Daniel Hudgens of Deloitte & Touche LLP in Richmond; LaToya Jordan, auditor of public accounts in Richmond; Jason Navon of Rossen Landscape in Sterling; John Reynolds of Block.one LLC in Blacksburg; Neena Shukla of PBMares, LLP in Fairfax; Charles Valadez of TechnoServe Inc. in Arlington; and Christine Williamson of CohnReznick LLP in Tysons.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Andy Keyso was selected to serve as the chief of the Internal Revenue Service Independent Office of Appeals.
YEMEN
ICCA Consultancy & Audit, Sana’a, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.