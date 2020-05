NEW YORK

, New York, launched the Center for Individual and Organizational Performance, led by, principal-in-charge. The center works with business leaders using methodologies based on the principles of business psychology, neuroscience, and strategic HR and business practices. The center focuses on six service areas: strategic HR consulting, leadership development and executive coaching professional assessment center, family business excellence, board development, and conflict resolution and relational mediation.was hired as a partner in the accounting services practice at, Jericho., New York, launched “Berdon’s Kids Corner” in lieu of the traditional Bring Your Child to Work Day, meant to take place as the world is in quarantine. The goal of Kids Corner, scheduled for every Friday, is to entertain and educate attendees, get to know the Berdon family’s youngest members, and provide them and their parents with quality time together during working hours. Each week a partner or department head will lead parents and children in storytime or an arts and crafts lesson., New York, announced a new solution offering for midsized companies to enhance performance, Performance on Demand for Finance. The platform is built to unify processes, tech platforms and application support in one SaaS service. (Read the full story .)