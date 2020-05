NEW YORK

Carol Surowiec (pictured) was hired as a tax partner in the national real estate services group at EisnerAmper, New York.KPMG, New York, introduced a dynamic framework to help organizations implement ways to bring employees back to workplaces using a technology-enabled and data-driven assessment of coronavirus-related impacts within a community. The five-step framework also evaluates the challenges for individuals and employers in returning to the workplace and offers flexibility based on the client’s business. (Read the full story .)CohnReznick, New York, formed a transaction & turnaround advisory practice, which integrates the firm’s transactional, restructuring and dispute resolution, valuation and project finance advisory services under one umbrella, led by managing principal Claudine Cohen.Prager Metis CPAs, New York, announced it is accepting bitcoin and bitcoin cash as payment through BitPay. (Read the full story .)