BAHRAIN
DLS & Associates, Al Seef, joined MGI Worldwide as a member firm of the international network.
ILLINOIS
Kevin Shoemaker was hired as managing director of growth for global trade management advisory services at Baker Tilly, Chicago.
Jason Hofferica, supervisor at Cray Kaiser, Chicago, joined the board of directors at the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, serving on the finance committee.
IOWA
Phil Kunkel was hired as a financial services attorney at Alliance Management, a BerganKDV company, Cedar Rapids.
MICHIGAN
MISSOURI
Brown Smith Wallace, St. Louis, is working with restaurants and food pantries and the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital to raise money to help feed 100 BJC health care workers treating COVID-19 patients at the Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center. OG Hospitality is preparing and delivering the meals. The remaining funds will be donated to Food Outreach, Circle of Concern, Jewish Family Services of St. Louis and the Youth & Family Center food pantries.
Anders CPAs + Advisors, St. Louis, launched a newly redesigned website focused on the user experience, with simplified navigation and an "Insights" hub to highlight the firm’s thought leadership.
Anders CPAs + Advisors, St. Louis, launched a newly redesigned website focused on the user experience, with simplified navigation and an "Insights" hub to highlight the firm’s thought leadership.
NEW YORK
KPMG, New York, introduced a dynamic framework to help organizations implement ways to bring employees back to workplaces using a technology-enabled and data-driven assessment of coronavirus-related impacts within a community. The five-step framework also evaluates the challenges for individuals and employers in returning to the workplace and offers flexibility based on the client’s business. (Read the full story.)
CohnReznick, New York, formed a transaction & turnaround advisory practice, which integrates the firm’s transactional, restructuring and dispute resolution, valuation and project finance advisory services under one umbrella, led by managing principal Claudine Cohen.
Prager Metis CPAs, New York, announced it is accepting bitcoin and bitcoin cash as payment through BitPay. (Read the full story.)
PUERTO RICO
Landa Umpierre, San Juan, joined Moore North America as a member firm of the association.
TEXAS
Invoiced, Austin, is joining up with American Express, The Credit Research Foundation and others to celebrate National Accounts Receivable Appreciation Day on May 19.
UNITED KINGDOM
TaxAssist, Norwich, announced it is launching its specialist accountant network in the U.S. Hal Gross, based in New Jersey, will serve as president, with Mike Melling as director. Karl Sandall, Phil Sullivan and John Chambers, directors of The TaxAssist Direct Group in the U.K., will also act as directors for TaxAssist Direct USA Inc.
WISCONSIN
Art Kuesel, president of Kuesel Consulting, Fox Point, announced he is teaming up with consultant Marc Rosenberg for a virtual CPA roundtable using Zoom, based on the model Rosenberg pioneered in Chicago almost 20 years ago. The meeting attendees will share best practices, with topics including COVID-19 concerns, partner issues and firm matters.