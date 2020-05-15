ILLINOIS

RSM, Chicago, announced the third class in the firm’s Industry Eminence program, beginning a three-year program that joins them with the current 21 senior analysts from previous classes. The 2020 class of RSM Industry Eminence program senior analysts includes: Seth Bacon in consumer products; Nick Grandy and Ryan McAndrew in real estate; Brandon Hollis, Nelly Montoya and Jamison Sites in financial services; Stephanie Johnson in business and professional services; Lori Kalic in health care; Steve Kemler in life sciences; Anne Slattery in industrial products; David Stuart in technology, media and telecommunications.Kevin Shoemaker was hired as managing director of growth for global trade management advisory services at Baker Tilly, Chicago.Jason Hofferica, supervisor at Cray Kaiser, Chicago, joined the board of directors at the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, serving on the finance committee.