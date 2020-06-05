NEW JERSEY

Theresa Hinton (pictured) was named chief operating officer of the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, succeeding Ellen McSherry, who retired May 31. Hinton most recently spent more than nine years heading up NJCPA member engagement and chapter relations and acting as interim director of continuing professional education. She previously also managed NJCPA’s membership development and chapter relations and helped to direct operations. Additionally, Alan Sobel, managing member of SobelCo, Livingston, was named NJCPA president for the 2020-21 term, succeeding Kyle Sell, audit partner at Deloitte & Touche, Parsippany.