NEW YORK

Sharon Brenner (pictured), a principal at Janover, New York, was named vice chair of the Accounting Review and Services Committee of the New York State Society of CPAs.Christopher Wright, a partner in the tax practice at Marks Paneth, New York, was elected to serve on the board of directors of the Estate Planning Council of New York City as the director of accounting.PKF O’Connor Davies, New York, launched a pilot program that will allow eligible staff members to work remotely through the rest of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Read the full story.