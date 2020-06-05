© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ARIZONA
Kevin Bach, Jessica Moulder and Sharlynn Garza were admitted to the partnership and Jaimi Koechel as a principal at Henry+Horne, Tempe.
CALIFORNIA
CALIFORNIA
James Cordova (pictured) was elected managing partner of Windes, Long Beach, succeeding John Di Carlo, who will serve on the firm’s board of directors and continue to serve clients and lead special projects. Cordova, who joined Windes in 1991 and has been chairman of the tax and accounting services department since 2008, becomes the firm’s eighth managing partner since its founding in 1926.
GEORGIA
PrimeGlobal, Duluth, hosted its first virtual Women’s Leadership Conference, welcoming more than 300 members to focus on this year’s discussion, around how firm’s are evolving, promoting and empowering female leaders.
ILLINOIS
ILLINOIS
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Chicago, admitted 23 new partners in several industries and office across the firm: Mark Boettcher, consulting – risk internal audit consulting – financial services, Milwaukee; Jeff Dorner, assurance – commercial, Chicago; Matt Eckerle, consulting – public sector – municipal advisory, Indianapolis; Daniel Ehr, tax – manufacturing and distribution, Appleton, Wisconsin; Shane Elrod, tax – construction and real estate, Plano, Texas; Russell Fleming, assurance – construction and real estate, Minneapolis; Wesley Fraser, tax – commercial, Wilmington, Delaware; Matt Gilbert, consulting – risk internal audit consulting, Washington, D.C.; Nicholas Hinz, assurance – manufacturing and distribution, Madison, Wisconsin; Kristyn Howell, tax – manufacturing and distribution, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Ryan Lay, assurance – not-for-profit, Milwaukee; Kyle Mair, tax – Baker Tilly Advantage, Janesville, Wisconsin; Bradley Mease, assurance – manufacturing and distribution, Chicago; Theresa Nickels, general counsel – legal, Madison, Wisconsin; Matt Nitka, assurance – financial services, Milwaukee; Anthony Ollmann, consulting – construction and real estate, Madison, Wisconsin; Matthew Prentiss, assurance – commercial, New York City; Bernard Regan, consulting – global insurance and litigation; Brian Rozek, assurance – financial services, Milwaukee; Justin Turner, consulting – transaction advisory services, Plano, Texas; Colin Walsh, tax – specialty tax, Chicago; Liisa Warden, tax – construction and real estate, Washington, D.C.; and Colleen Wevodau, assurance – construction and real estate, Washington, D.C.
MEXICO
Grupo Cynthus, S.A de C.V., Mexico City, joined HLB to become a member firm of the global network.
MISSOURI
MISSOURI
Freddie Young (pictured) and Michelle Vespa, supervisors at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, were selected to participate in Leadership Springfield Signature classes 39 and 40, respectively, which prepares identified leaders to understand and identify the community’s opportunities and needs through a nine-month immersion program.
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, announced the 2019-20 graduates of its Transformational Leadership Program: Joseph Ali, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Mike Arens, tax manager, HBE LLP; Troy Banker, shareholder, Geffen Mesher & Company PC; Benjamin Beskovic, tax partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Jamee Bollinger, senior accountant I, Grimbleby Colemanl; Kelly Buck, audit senior manager, Windes; Lisa Carrick, partner, Windes; Jennifer Decker, partner, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Eve Fugiel, senior manager, Weiss & Company LLP; Samantha Graboff, partner, Windes; Mitch Green, staff accountant, Geenen & Kolean; Melanie Jobgen, income partner, Casey Peterson; Nick Kinsler, senior manager, WellsColeman; Greg Malcolm, shareholder, Geffen Mesher & Company PC; Laura Monaghan, partner, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Wendy Moran, partner, McGowen Hurst Clark & Smith, P.C.; Bryce Nations, tax partner, Frazier & Deeter; Michelle O'Reilly, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Jennifer Penning, office director, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Nalini Singh, senior accountant 1, Grimbleby Coleman; Mike Sippel, principal, Green Hasson Janks; April Swartz, owner, Varney & Associates; Brandon Waller, audit manager, Weinstein Spira; Jim Wilde, tax senior manager, Windes; and Jonathan Zuckerman, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies.
NEW JERSEY
NEW JERSEY
Theresa Hinton (pictured) was named chief operating officer of the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, succeeding Ellen McSherry, who retired May 31. Hinton most recently spent more than nine years heading up NJCPA member engagement and chapter relations and acting as interim director of continuing professional education. She previously also managed NJCPA’s membership development and chapter relations and helped to direct operations. Additionally, Alan Sobel, managing member of SobelCo, Livingston, was named NJCPA president for the 2020-21 term, succeeding Kyle Sell, audit partner at Deloitte & Touche, Parsippany.
NEW YORK
NEW YORK
Sharon Brenner (pictured), a principal at Janover, New York, was named vice chair of the Accounting Review and Services Committee of the New York State Society of CPAs.

Christopher Wright, a partner in the tax practice at Marks Paneth, New York, was elected to serve on the board of directors of the Estate Planning Council of New York City as the director of accounting.

PKF O’Connor Davies, New York, launched a pilot program that will allow eligible staff members to work remotely through the rest of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Read the full story.)

