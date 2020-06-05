ARIZONA
Kevin Bach, Jessica Moulder and Sharlynn Garza were admitted to the partnership and Jaimi Koechel as a principal at Henry+Horne, Tempe.
PrimeGlobal, Duluth, hosted its first virtual Women’s Leadership Conference, welcoming more than 300 members to focus on this year’s discussion, around how firm’s are evolving, promoting and empowering female leaders.
MEXICO
Grupo Cynthus, S.A de C.V., Mexico City, joined HLB to become a member firm of the global network.
NEBRASKA
ConvergenceCoaching, Bellevue, announced the 2019-20 graduates of its Transformational Leadership Program: Joseph Ali, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Mike Arens, tax manager, HBE LLP; Troy Banker, shareholder, Geffen Mesher & Company PC; Benjamin Beskovic, tax partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Jamee Bollinger, senior accountant I, Grimbleby Colemanl; Kelly Buck, audit senior manager, Windes; Lisa Carrick, partner, Windes; Jennifer Decker, partner, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Eve Fugiel, senior manager, Weiss & Company LLP; Samantha Graboff, partner, Windes; Mitch Green, staff accountant, Geenen & Kolean; Melanie Jobgen, income partner, Casey Peterson; Nick Kinsler, senior manager, WellsColeman; Greg Malcolm, shareholder, Geffen Mesher & Company PC; Laura Monaghan, partner, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Wendy Moran, partner, McGowen Hurst Clark & Smith, P.C.; Bryce Nations, tax partner, Frazier & Deeter; Michelle O'Reilly, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies; Jennifer Penning, office director, Hogan-Hansen, PC; Nalini Singh, senior accountant 1, Grimbleby Coleman; Mike Sippel, principal, Green Hasson Janks; April Swartz, owner, Varney & Associates; Brandon Waller, audit manager, Weinstein Spira; Jim Wilde, tax senior manager, Windes; and Jonathan Zuckerman, partner, PKF O'Connor Davies.
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
Christopher Wright, a partner in the tax practice at Marks Paneth, New York, was elected to serve on the board of directors of the Estate Planning Council of New York City as the director of accounting.
PKF O’Connor Davies, New York, launched a pilot program that will allow eligible staff members to work remotely through the rest of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Read the full story.)