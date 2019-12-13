FLORIDA

Ernie Gelpi, leading partner of Kushner LaGraize, was named the new chair of the board of CPAmerica, Gainesville, succeeding Sharon Thompson, managing shareholder and leading partner of Hughes, Snell & Co. Additionally, Greg Hammonds, leading partner of Whaley Hammonds Tomasello Accountants & Advisors, was elected to the vice chair/chair-elect position, and Jackie Cardello of GRF CPAs & Advisors and Greg Denning of Larson & Co. were elected to the board. Returning to the board are: James Barrett of Meyers Brothers Kalicka, Dane Floyd of Aldridge Borden & Co., Ernie Gelpi of Kushner LaGraize, Gregory Hammonds of Whaley Hammonds Tomasello Accountants & Advisors, Brian Malthouse of VonLehman & Co., Frank Monaco of 415 Group, and Sharon Thompson of Hughes, Snell & Co.

