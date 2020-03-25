Seven common mistakes in tax preparation

Assuming the wrong due date

April 15 is known as the due date for individual returns (and some state returns), but that is not always the case, especially this year when the date has been pushed back until July 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, if a due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal (state or federal) holiday, filing a return is generally considered timely if it is filed no later than the next “business” day. However, if your client is required to file in a state celebrating a legal state holiday that lands on April 15 (as was the case for Patriots’ Day in 2019), then the state tax filing date would change, but generally only at the state level. In other words, it is possible for a client to have two different filing due dates: one for state, and one for federal.