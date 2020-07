5. Microsoft is replacing employees with AI

Microsoft said it has let go several journalists and instead will be implementing artificial intelligence that has the ability to perform their jobs. Nearly 30 journalists were given a month’s notice following Microsoft’s decision to no longer employ people who would research, edit and choose the various news articles for one of their pages. While the individuals who worked on the site run by Microsoft did not write the stories they were curating, they did edit and pick stories from other news outlets and occasionally edit headlines and material when needed. (Source: Novinite No disrespect to my colleagues, but the fact of the matter is that some journalism is pretty basic. Some have jobs that just take information from a press release or a news story and then convert those stories into a column. Wait a second … that sounds like me! Well, at least I add some commentary and insights. But for stories that only require a summary to make into an article, can’t AI do the same? And can’t AI interpret your own technical agreements and turn them into blogs too? The future is here.