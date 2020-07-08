1. A creepy new way to spy on your remote employees
Why this is important for your firm and clients: One of the biggest concerns small businesses have about working from home is monitoring productivity. I’m of the opinion that my people are grown-ups and that they’re responsible for doing their jobs without micromanagement. But other business owners — many more successful than me — have differing views. I predict more, creepy, monitoring apps like this to come on the market as the remote employee workforce expands.
2. Study says the pandemic will boost the adoption of new technologies
A recent report conducted by Startup Nation Central suggests that the coronavirus pandemic will drive companies to start using more technologies to help them transition to working from home more efficiently. The study revealed that a massive $1.8 billion has been invested in fintech’s during 2019 alone. Startup Nation Central — a Tel Aviv-based nonprofit — detailed that 200 investments were made in the AI sector, 119 in money transfer and payment companies, and 74 in companies focusing on compliance anti-fraud, to name a few. (Source: CTech)
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Necessity is the mother of invention, and the pandemic has made it necessary to find new ways for doing things faster, while safely. That’s at least a silver lining amid a very dark environment.
3. A case study in ransomware
Why this is important for your firm and clients: So there you have it: 150,000 reasons to make sure you’ve installed security and online backup software, paid for training and verified that everyone’s running the most up to date operating systems.
4. Cash payments have plummeted in the pandemic
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Yeah, yeah … it’s just Australia. But look, those guys know how to live life and what I’m seeing there is going to continue to spread worldwide. It’s likely that the decline is due to an overall spending decrease coupled with individuals staying home and doing more online shopping. But I think it’s something else. Thanks to the virus, people are using less cash than ever. They’re paying with mobile apps and credit cards. And once many realize these benefits they’ll never go back. It’s a significant trend and your business needs to be prepared to accept payment from any source.
5. Microsoft is replacing employees with AI
Why this is important for your firm and clients: No disrespect to my colleagues, but the fact of the matter is that some journalism is pretty basic. Some have jobs that just take information from a press release or a news story and then convert those stories into a column. Wait a second … that sounds like me! Well, at least I add some commentary and insights. But for stories that only require a summary to make into an article, can’t AI do the same? And can’t AI interpret your own technical agreements and turn them into blogs too? The future is here.
6. Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10
Why this is important for your firm and clients: While the success rate of the updates and improvements will depend on the type of system, troubleshooting has shown that a lot of the systems will potentially see the greatest improvements. If you’re a Chrome shop, you’ll find faster speeds and greater productivity. But keep an eye on Microsoft Edge … it’s growing too.
7. Comcast is extending free Xfinity wi-fi hotspot access
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Thank you, Comcast, for recognizing this need among many small businesses, freelancers and independent contractors who are already struggling to keep their costs down and navigate this economic downturn.
8. Amazon is going to use AI in warehouses to enforce social distancing
Why this is important for your firm and clients: As a small-business owner I’m a big believer in following big-business practice. We’re all concerned with keeping our workplaces safe, so how are the big companies doing it? In Amazon’s case, it’s a social distancing AI-driven application. Can our software vendors provide something similar? Is it worthwhile creating an app of our own? Sure, there’s a cost. But there’s also a potentially significant liability for not doing so.
9. Yelp is adding new features for reopening businesses
Why this is important for your firm and clients: One of the two new tools will be an expansion of their existing COVID-19 banners that appear at the top of each profile, allowing businesses to share what they are doing to follow social distancing guidelines. The second feature will come as an update to their waitlist function to help prevent long lines for things like curbside pickup or outside dining. If you rely on Yelp for traffic to your business, then you should make sure you’re familiar with these changes.
10. YouTube is trying to become more transparent
Why this is important for your firm and clients: If your business is trying to monetize YouTube, it’s important to stay up to date on their latest guides and announcements. I’m doing the same for my YouTube site and am quickly discovering that it’s almost a full-time job. I guess if it were that easy everyone would be doing it.
Some of these items originally appeared on Forbes.com.