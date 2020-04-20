Take your accounting practice virtual in 5 steps

Starting a virtual accounting practice or transitioning from a conventional one can lead to a fantastic lifestyle, and can also open up considerable professional opportunities. It is now possible to work with partners, employees and clients from all over the U.S. — or even the world — with a lot of freedom.

Now especially, with a pandemic threatening our ability to work in each other's physical presence for the foreseeable future, the ability to go virtual has become a vital commodity.

There are many ways to build a virtual tax practice and no fixed rules. You can be creative. However, we believe there are some things that are important to ask yourself. In this article, we’ll explore five of them to help you with this exciting project.

