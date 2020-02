More blockchain assurance tools from Armanino

Top 100 Firm Armanino has expanded its TrustExplorer blockchain assurance platform with its new "Trusted Node" data service, which will provide reliable transaction and account data to a blockchain's users and their auditors.The firm rolled out Trusted Node's first implementation in a partnership with public distributed ledger platform Hedera Hashgraph. The Armanino Trusted Hedera Mirror Node will provide information for balance sheet accounts with material activity in Hedera's native token, the HBAR.“Putting data on blockchains and distributed ledgers offers great promise; however, making that data usable is hard. We believe there can be no mainstream adoption without enterprise-grade trust mechanisms. Today, we are building more trust and transparency with key partners and providing real tools to facilitate adoption,” said Andries Verschelden, Armanino's partner-in-charge of blockchain.