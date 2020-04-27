Avii adds support for Microsoft Office 365 Calendar
Avii, which makes practice management software, now fully integrates Microsoft Outlook 365 into its Avii Workspace product.
This is the third Microsoft integration Avii has added in a three-month period, beginning with the addition of Microsoft OneDrive to the technologies supported with bidirectional syncing to the Avii Workspace platform in December. In February, Avii added support for inline editing in OneDrive.
AvidXchange raises $128M in additional funding
AvidXchange, which makes accounts payable and payment automation solutions, has raised an additional $128 million in equity capital. This latest financing effort was oversubscribed with a total of more than $388 million raised and includes AvidXchange’s previously announced closing of $260 million in equity financing earlier this year.
AvidXchange will use the new capital to support strategic growth initiatives and innovation.
Gotransverse expands partner program
Gotransverse, which provides online billing solutions, has expanded its partner program. The program will now include partners that provide billing solutions in the financial services, communications and entertainment sectors. As part of its new Premier Partners initiative, Gotransverse is recruiting brands such as Nokia to increase penetration into target markets, as well as cloud-based back-office solution providers such as Workday to integrate with Gotransverse's intelligent billing platform.
Core Scientific partners with SQream to add accelerated analytics to core product
Core Scientific, which makes artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud infrastructure and software, and SQream, which provides graphics processing unit-accelerated analytics (analytics databases that update quickly), have partnered to bring accelerated analytics of massive data to Core Scientific’s GPU Cloud for Data Scientists. This partnership aims to provide cost effective accelerated analytics based on GPU computing for machine learning and deep learning used by the financial services and other industries.
SQream DB, SQream’s data warehouse product, is designed to enable enterprises to load massive volumes of data in the range of terabytes to petabytes for analysis, while generating business intelligence.
