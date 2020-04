Core Scientific partners with SQream to add accelerated analytics to core product

Core Scientific, which makes artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud infrastructure and software, and SQream , which provides graphics processing unit-accelerated analytics (analytics databases that update quickly), have partnered to bring accelerated analytics of massive data to Core Scientific’s GPU Cloud for Data Scientists. This partnership aims to provide cost effective accelerated analytics based on GPU computing for machine learning and deep learning used by the financial services and other industries.SQream DB, SQream’s data warehouse product, is designed to enable enterprises to load massive volumes of data in the range of terabytes to petabytes for analysis, while generating business intelligence.