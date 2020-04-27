Gotransverse expands partner program

Gotransverse, which provides online billing solutions, has expanded its partner program. The program will now include partners that provide billing solutions in the financial services, communications and entertainment sectors. As part of its new Premier Partners initiative, Gotransverse is recruiting brands such as Nokia to increase penetration into target markets, as well as cloud-based back-office solution providers such as Workday to integrate with Gotransverse's intelligent billing platform.