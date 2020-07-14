Accounting Seed releases ‘Iris,’ newest upgrade to accounting software

Accounting Seed, which makes accounting software built on the Saleforce platform, has released the latest version of its program, named Iris. The latest release builds on the company’s recently introduced scheduled jobs functionality, allows for more flexibility with functions like cash application, and introduces two new integrations. With Iris, accountants can also now take advantage of a direct integration with Salesforce’s Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP), and U.K. customers can leverage Accounting Seed’s Avalara partnership to compile with the new Making Tax Digital initiative.

