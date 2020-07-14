XCM expands number of categories in XCMworkflow
XCM, which makes cloud-based workflow and productivity tools for accountants, has increased the number of categories within XCMworkflow so firms can customize the software to the way they work. Each practice area can create their own workflow processes and configure the platform to meet the diverse needs across departments or practice areas.
Accounting Seed releases ‘Iris,’ newest upgrade to accounting software
Accounting Seed, which makes accounting software built on the Saleforce platform, has released the latest version of its program, named Iris. The latest release builds on the company’s recently introduced scheduled jobs functionality, allows for more flexibility with functions like cash application, and introduces two new integrations. With Iris, accountants can also now take advantage of a direct integration with Salesforce’s Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP), and U.K. customers can leverage Accounting Seed’s Avalara partnership to compile with the new Making Tax Digital initiative.
Chargebacks911 intros AI-driven payment product suite
Chargebacks911 has introduced a new payment product suite driven by artificial intelligence. F1911 is aimed at banks and other financial institutions, and is designed to help users automate procedures and deal efficiently with chargebacks.