7. Slack is now letting you choose when you get notifications

Slack will now allow users to select when they receive notifications day by day, providing the option to limit or stop receiving pings on the weekends. Users will now be allowed to determine when they want to receive notifications as well as select an option to keep from getting pinged on certain days all together. When users decide to turn off their notifications, a “z” will appear next to their name in Slack, indicating that they are on DND (Do Not Disturb). People will still be able to send users messages and notifications while in those modes, they just will not be notified. (Source: The Verge Over the years I’ve badgered business owners who turn off their devices on weekends or on vacation. And I still believe that. When you run a business, you need to be available 24/7. I know there’s life-balance needed, but this is what you signed up for. However, that doesn’t necessarily apply to your employees, particularly those working hard from home all the time. They need time off and should be allowed to take the “z” on a weekend.