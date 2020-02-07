The 2020 Top New Products

This year’s top products were selected for their contact with innovation, whether it’s in actual technology — injecting artificial intelligence, say, or harnessing blockchain for emerging uses — or in areas of accounting that have in the past been sidelined. This year’s roster of products represents innovation from all directions.

Changing standards, business models and client needs mean accountants sometimes are left with software platforms that don’t cover new requirements, which means software providers have to step up, and fast. That kind of need- meeting is the essence of how technology drives the accounting profession forward, enabling professionals to widen their services provided. Technology allows accountants to serve their clients better, but also to live better lives, and in this sometimes high-stress profession, that’s invaluable.

Here are the products that helped accountants do all that in the past year.

