The fastest-growing firms in the U.S. — 2020

Overall, the 2020 class of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders showed respectable growth in 2019 — the average revenue increase for the Top 100, for instance, was half a percentage point higher than in last year's report.

And yet, while there were several firms with very strong growth rates, the number of Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders that grew by more than 20 percent was down to only 15 firms, from 20 last year, suggesting that that kind of phenomenal expansion is becoming harder to achieve.



Below is a ranking of he 20 fastest-growing firms from the combined lists; the full report is available here.