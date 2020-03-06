© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

The fastest-growing firms in the U.S. — 2020

Overall, the 2020 class of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders showed respectable growth in 2019 — the average revenue increase for the Top 100, for instance, was half a percentage point higher than in last year's report.

And yet, while there were several firms with very strong growth rates, the number of Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders that grew by more than 20 percent was down to only 15 firms, from 20 last year, suggesting that that kind of phenomenal expansion is becoming harder to achieve.

Below is a ranking of he 20 fastest-growing firms from the combined lists; the full report is available here.

2020 Fastest Growing - 20 - PBMares
PBMares
Headquarters: Newport News, Va.
Chief executive: Alan Witt
2019 revenue: $49.10
Percent change: 17.75%
Partners: 45
Total employees: 255
2020 Fastest Growing - 19 - Calibre
Calibre CPA Group
Headquarters: Bethesda, Md.
Chief executive: James Kokolas
2019 revenue: $33.00
Percent change: 17.86%
Partners: 22
Total employees: 202
2020 Fastest Growing - 18 - EEPB
EEPB Co.
Headquarters: Houston
Chief executive: Steven Parkhill
2019 revenue: $20.57
Percent change: 19.73%
Partners: 11
Total employees: 88
2020 Fastest Growing - 17 - Cohen
Cohen & Co.
Headquarters: Cleveland
Chief executive: Randall Myeroff
2019 revenue: $115.56
Percent change: 19.84%
Partners: 68
Total employees: 633
2020 Fastest Growing - 16 - BPM
BPM
Headquarters: San Francisco
Chief executive: Jim Wallace
2019 revenue: $117.00
Percent change: 19.88%
Partners: 51
Total employees: 560
2020 Fastest Growing - 14 - CLA
CLA (tie)
Headquarters: N/A
Chief executive: Denny Schleper
2019 revenue: $1,145.33
Percent change: 20.06% (tie)
Partners: 848
Total employees: 6,071
2020 Fastest Growing - 14 - BerganKDV
BerganKDV (tie)
Headquarters: St. Cloud, Minn.
Chief executive: Dave Hinnenkamp
2019 revenue: $66.91
Percent change: 20.06%
Partners: 59
Total employees: 451
2020 Fastest Growing - 13 - Hancock Askew
Hancock Askew & Co.
Headquarters: Savannah, Ga.
Chief executive: Michael McCarthy
2019 revenue: $19.05
Percent change: 20.80%
Partners: 14
Total employees: 135
2020 Fastest Growing - 12 - Armanino
Armanino
Headquarters: San Ramon, Calif.
Chief executive: Matt Armanino
2019 revenue: $326.00
Percent change: 21.64%
Partners: 126
Total employees: 1,387
2020 Fastest Growing - 11 - Maner Costerisan
Maner Costerisan
Headquarters: Lansing, Mich.
Chief executive: Jeffrey Stevens
2019 revenue: $25.55
Percent change: 22.37%
Partners: 24
Total employees: 139
2020 Fastest Growing - 10 - Sobel
Sobel & Co.
Headquarters: Livingston, N.J.
Chief executive: Alan Sobel
2019 revenue: $27.50
Percent change: 25.00%
Partners: 23
Total employees: 153
2020 Fastest Growing - 9 - DiCicco Gulman
DiCicco, Gulman & Co.
Headquarters: Woburn, Mass.
Chief executive: Laurie Austin
2019 revenue: $36.80
Percent change: 25.17%
Partners: 20
Total employees: 185
2020 Fastest Growing - 8 - Baldwin
Baldwin CPAs
Headquarters: Richmond, Ky.
Chief executive: G. Alan Long
2019 revenue: $10.15
Percent change: 26.24%
Partners: 12
Total employees: 63
2020 Fastest Growing - 7 - E Cohen
E. Cohen & Co. CPAs
Headquarters: Rockville, Md.
Chief executive: Eric Cohen
2019 revenue: $12.93
Percent change: 26.39%
Partners: 8
Total employees: 66
2020 Fastest Growing - 6 - Plante Moran
Plante Moran
Headquarters: Southfield, Mich.
Chief executive: James Proppe
2019 revenue: $687.45
Percent change: 26.70%
Partners: 336
Total employees: 3,140
2020 Fastest Growing - 5 - Briggs Veselka
Briggs & Veselka Co.
Headquarters: Houston
Chief executive: Sheila Enriquez
2019 revenue: $50.30
Percent change: 29.17%
Partners: 32
Total employees: 306
2020 Fastest Growing - 4 - Baker Tilly
Baker Tilly
Headquarters: Chicago
Chief executive: Alan Whitman
2019 revenue: $754.80
Percent change: 30.50%
Partners: 356
Total employees: 3,603
2020 Fastest Growing - 3 - MGO
MGO
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Chief executive: Kevin O'Connell
2019 revenue: $77.00
Percent change: 31.62%
Partners: 35
Total employees: 489
2020 Fastest Growing - 2 - Prager Metis
Prager Metis International
New York City
Chief executives: David Neste and Glenn Friedman
2019 revenue: $133.92
Percent change: 38.02%
Partners: 94
Total employees: 652
2020 Fastest Growing - 1 - Haynie
Haynie & Co. CPAs
Headquarters: Salt Lake City
Chief executive: David Peterson
2019 revenue: $28.00
Percent change: 47.37%
Partners: 31
Total employees: 201

