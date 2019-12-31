The Top 100 People: Overcoming obstacles

I have faced plenty of obstacles. One in particular I will never forget. One of the first businesses I founded, ThinkLite, grew extremely fast. In fact, we were listed as the 46fastest growing company in the U.S. in Fortune Magazine. Unfortunately our growth and accounting complexity resulted in some cashflow and cash on hand reporting errors. Ultimately, we thought we had more capital available and thus invested heavily in manufacturing equipment for a new lighting technology, only to realize later that as a result we were not going to be able to make payroll in two weeks.My business partner and I were determined to make payroll and couldn’t fathom sending employees home empty-handed, and thus we decided to go to every convenience store and supermarket within 10 miles and buy all the gift cards they had on hand using our personal credit cards. Then when payday came, we called the team together, explained the situation and told everyone that though we couldn’t provide them a normal paycheck we could give them the equivalent compensation in the form of Amex and Visa gift cards and that we were determined to make payroll by end of next month so if they would hang there, accept payment in this form, and continue working, we would then buy back all the gift cards with cash, as we understood you couldn’t pay for rent or a mortgage with gift cards.Ultimately we went on to get a line of credit, made payroll the following month as promised and bought back all the unused gift cards. For the entire next year my wife and I paid for everything with the gift cards I bought back.