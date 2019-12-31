The Top 100 People: Overcoming obstacles
No one’s career runs perfectly smoothly, and everyone faces some obstacles. In the end, though, what matters most isn’t the size of the obstacles you face, but how you rise above them.
As part of this year’s Top 100 Most Influential People survey, Accounting Today asked, “Have you faced a major obstacle or challenge in your career? How did you overcome it?”
Some of their most interesting (and, in more than a few cases, inspiring) stories are below, ranging from business crises to health problems to difficulties with the CPA Exam.
(To see the full responses of all the candidates for the Top 100, click here.)