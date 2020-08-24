Wolters Kluwer adds CCH tool for PCR firms

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has debuted the CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR, the newest cloud-based addition to the CCH Axcess tax prep, compliance, audit and workflow management platform. The new product is designed specifically for firms that focus on preparation, compilation or review (PCR) engagements. It tailors practice aids based on the characteristics of the firm and the client, and enables accountants to complete PCR engagements entirely in the cloud.



Though CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR is not currently integrated with a workpaper management or trial balance solution, it can be used alongside CCH ProSystem fx Engagement or other similar solutions in the market.





