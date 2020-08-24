Wolters Kluwer adds CCH tool for PCR firms
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has debuted the CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR, the newest cloud-based addition to the CCH Axcess tax prep, compliance, audit and workflow management platform. The new product is designed specifically for firms that focus on preparation, compilation or review (PCR) engagements. It tailors practice aids based on the characteristics of the firm and the client, and enables accountants to complete PCR engagements entirely in the cloud.
Though CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR is not currently integrated with a workpaper management or trial balance solution, it can be used alongside CCH ProSystem fx Engagement or other similar solutions in the market.
Intapp offers total integration solution for firm apps, software
Intapp has debuted an integration service as part of its industry cloud offerings — interoperability of all a firm’s software and apps in a single place. This common data integration, which is available in both pure cloud and hybrid deployments, is aimed at centralizing firm data management to simplify the IT department’s job.
Sesh Corp receives $1.6M to develop emotional intelligence reader for video
Sesh Corp has secured $1.6 million in pre-seed funding. The company is developing a “human comprehension” artificial intelligence tool named Empath, that is planned to be able to identify states of mind and emotional mood of people on video. This type of tech has implications for customer acquisition and retention, staff management, and more.