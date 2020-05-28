1040-X e-filing starts this summer

This summer for the first time, taxpayers will be able to electronically file their Form 1040-X, “Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.”

Making the 1040-X an electronically filed form has been a goal of the IRS for a number of years, the agency said, adding that it’s also been an ongoing request from the tax professional community and a continuing recommendation from the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council and the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee.

About 3 million Forms 1040-X are filed each year. Currently, taxpayers must mail a completed 1040-X to the IRS for processing.

“This new process is a major milestone for the IRS,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig (pictured), adding that 90 percent of taxpayers use e-filing. “But the big hurdle that’s been remaining for years is to convert amended returns into this electronic process,” he said.



Taxpayers can still use the “Where’s My Amended Return?” online tool to check the status of their e-filed 1040-X.

Only tax year 2019 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR returns will be able to be amended electronically. In general, taxpayers will still have the option to submit a paper version of the Form 1040-X.