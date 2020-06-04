AAM announces 2020 Marketing Achievement Awards

The Association for Accounting Marketing, the trade association focused on marketing and business development in the accounting profession, announced the recipients of its 2020 individual Marketing Achievement Awards during a virtual awards event.

Individual awards are presented annually by AAM in recognition of outstanding achievements in the accounting marketing profession, as well as contributions to AAM. Two professionals were inducted into the Association for Accounting Marketing Hall of Fame, in which inductees must have 10 or more years of service and be known for notable contributions as leaders of the association.

This year's AAM honorees included:

Association for Accounting Marketing Hall of Fame



Lauren Clemmer — Former executive director of AAM and an AAM member since 2007, Clemmer previously served as the head of marketing for Ciuni & Panichi. She was named AAM’s executive director in June 2015, and she expanded AAM’s outreach and networking among AICPA, CPAFMA, industry affiliates, associations and state CPA societies.

Mitch Reno — Reno, principal and director of client experience at Rehman, was previously named AAM’s Marketer of the Year in 2006 and served on the AAM Board of Directors from 2015-2019. He currently leads AAM’s Major Firms initiative and acts as a facilitator to assist AAM with its 2025 strategic plan.

AAM's Volunteer of the Year



Nicola Fleming — A member of AAM since 2010, Fleming, director of marketing with Perkins and Co., serves as the chair of AAM's 2020 Summit Committee. She continues to demonstrate her leadership by volunteering as chair of Emerge, AAM’s new virtual conference in light of COVID-19. Most recently, she was nominated to serve on the 2020-2021 AAM Board of Directors.

AAM Rookie of the Year

