ACCA rolls out global mentoring program for members and affiliates

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is doing a global rollout of its mentoring program connecting members and affiliates with each other after a successful pilot test in six markets.

ACCA’s global network of members are sharing their knowledge with others through the program, with the goal of making impactful connections and providing accountants around the world with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

ACCA’s streamlined mentoring website aims to support mentors and mentees’ progress throughout their mentoring relationship. The program will help accountants set goals and build a culture of inclusion. The site includes some resources to help them map out a successful mentor and mentee relationship.

“ACCA is really excited about this new mentoring programme, connecting our global family,” said Reza Ali, director of professional education at ACCA, in a statement Thursday. “Supporting our members and future members to succeed is at the heart of what we do. We’re a super-connector and we want to use the power of our connections and our value of inclusion to support the future. Our members will be able to contribute to building a community of mutual support.”