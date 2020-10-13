AccountantsWorld releases companion app to Payroll Relief

AccountantsWorld has released the Payroll Relief mobile app for Apple and Android phones. The app is a companion to the company’s cloud-based payroll-processing software Payroll Relief.

"We first introduced the mobile app to a select group of industry experts who were highly impressed with its scope and functionality," said Sharada Bhansali, co-founder and president of AccountantsWorld, in a statement. "The Mobile App will significantly improve existing payroll processes and facilitate innovative new processes, making it an essential tool for streamlining payroll processing and improving efficiencies for firms."

The app sends push notifications to firms about clients' insufficient funds, rejected compliance forms, electronic funds transfer applications signed by clients, electronic funds transfer applications marked incomplete, and payroll entry completed by the employer. For employers, these push notifications include insufficient funds, funds required and payroll reminders. The app also provides access to a Payroll Processing Center, where staff can see a prioritized list of payrolls that need to be processed.

The app can be downloaded from either the Apple or Google Play app stores with the search term “payroll relief.”

